Wedding of the Week: Jennifer and Jeffrey Hart

Sept. 5, 2020 | Like many couples, Jeffrey and Jennifer (Bell) Hart fretted over how to proceed with their wedding plans during a pandemic. “We had a motto throughout [our engagement], which was, ‘choose joy,’ ” Jennifer says. “We are so happy we did, as the day was extra-special for all we went through to make it happen.” The wedding gave the Harts a chance to see many of their guests for the first time in almost a year.

In fact, their wedding-day joy was so massive, it spilled over—literally. “So many people said, ‘I have never seen more people cry at a wedding,’ ” Jennifer says. “We went over by almost 20 minutes [because] we could not stop crying and talking about our love for each other.”

Amid all the happy tears, though, coming down the aisle and seeing Jeffrey’s emotional response was one of the day’s most memorable moments for Jennifer. “I could not look at him or any of the groomsmen, because everyone was crying,” she says. “I tried to find someone to look at who was not crying and I could not, so I then burst into tears, too.”

To keep guests safe, the couple handed out custom masks and individually packaged cookies shaped like hearts and bells, in a nod to their respective last names. After abandoning their original honeymoon plan—a trip to Italy—the pair traveled to Sunset Key Island in Key West, Florida, to celebrate post-nuptials.

Vendors

Photographer: Lori Baskin Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Athletic Club of Columbus

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Florist: The Flowerman

Stationery: You’re Invited

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Favors: Cookies from The Cookie Lady Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Latitude 41

Newlyweds’ hotel: Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel

Bride’s look: Rivini by Rita Vinieris gown and a veil from La Jeune Marie, shoes from BHLDN, accessories from Olive + Piper; hair and makeup by The Bride Bar

Gown preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Groom’s look: Tuxedo from The Black Tux

Rings: Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ gowns: BHLDN

Groomsmen’s tuxedos: The Black Tux