Wedding of the Week: Jennifer and Jeffrey Hart
So much joy and so many tears at this couple's wedding at the Athletic Club of Columbus.
Sept. 5, 2020 | Like many couples, Jeffrey and Jennifer (Bell) Hart fretted over how to proceed with their wedding plans during a pandemic. “We had a motto throughout [our engagement], which was, ‘choose joy,’ ” Jennifer says. “We are so happy we did, as the day was extra-special for all we went through to make it happen.” The wedding gave the Harts a chance to see many of their guests for the first time in almost a year.
In fact, their wedding-day joy was so massive, it spilled over—literally. “So many people said, ‘I have never seen more people cry at a wedding,’ ” Jennifer says. “We went over by almost 20 minutes [because] we could not stop crying and talking about our love for each other.”
Amid all the happy tears, though, coming down the aisle and seeing Jeffrey’s emotional response was one of the day’s most memorable moments for Jennifer. “I could not look at him or any of the groomsmen, because everyone was crying,” she says. “I tried to find someone to look at who was not crying and I could not, so I then burst into tears, too.”
To keep guests safe, the couple handed out custom masks and individually packaged cookies shaped like hearts and bells, in a nod to their respective last names. After abandoning their original honeymoon plan—a trip to Italy—the pair traveled to Sunset Key Island in Key West, Florida, to celebrate post-nuptials.
Vendors
Photographer: Lori Baskin Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Athletic Club of Columbus
Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake
Florist: The Flowerman
Stationery: You’re Invited
Music: Buckeye Entertainment
Favors: Cookies from The Cookie Lady Columbus
Rehearsal dinner: Latitude 41
Newlyweds’ hotel: Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel
Bride’s look: Rivini by Rita Vinieris gown and a veil from La Jeune Marie, shoes from BHLDN, accessories from Olive + Piper; hair and makeup by The Bride Bar
Gown preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Groom’s look: Tuxedo from The Black Tux
Rings: Worthington Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ gowns: BHLDN
Groomsmen’s tuxedos: The Black Tux