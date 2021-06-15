Wedding of the Week: Jillian and Matthew Shoaf

Brittany Moseley
Columbus Monthly
Jillian and Matthew Shoaf at their Sept. 5, 2020, wedding

Sept. 5, 2020 | Matthew and Jillian (Blythe) Shoaf have a long history: The pair met through mutual friends in 2010, but didn’t start dating until 2015. Four more years passed before Matthew proposed, during a New Year’s Eve dinner at an Italian restaurant. Perhaps that’s why they wasted no time in planning their wedding, which took place just nine months later.  

The COVID-conscious wedding featured an outdoor ceremony, an open-air reception and an intimate guest list of just 60 people. Simplicity and intimacy were themes of the day, in fact; the Shoafs decorated their venue with minimalism in mind, using pieces from their own home in addition to flowers, candles and acrylic table numbers. 

“It was just a perfect day,” Jillian says.  

Vendors 

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography 

Planner: Jennifer Kasberg, Creating Memories Forever 

Ceremony and reception: The Shelter House at the Old Blue Rooster Event Center 

Caterer: Cheers Chalet 

Cake: Giant Eagle (“It was a hit,” says Jillian.) 

Florist: Sarah Comer 

Stationery: VistaPrint.com 

Music: Justin Chalender, Traveling Sound 

Bride’s look: L’Amour Calla Blanche gown from Wendy’s Bridal, own shoes and accessories; makeup by Bailey Thorpe, Makeup By Bailey 

Gown preservation: Dublin Cleaners 

Groom’s look: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos 

Rings: Diamonds Direct 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen’s suits: Own attire