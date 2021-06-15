Wedding of the Week: Jillian and Matthew Shoaf
Sept. 5, 2020 | Matthew and Jillian (Blythe) Shoaf have a long history: The pair met through mutual friends in 2010, but didn’t start dating until 2015. Four more years passed before Matthew proposed, during a New Year’s Eve dinner at an Italian restaurant. Perhaps that’s why they wasted no time in planning their wedding, which took place just nine months later.
The COVID-conscious wedding featured an outdoor ceremony, an open-air reception and an intimate guest list of just 60 people. Simplicity and intimacy were themes of the day, in fact; the Shoafs decorated their venue with minimalism in mind, using pieces from their own home in addition to flowers, candles and acrylic table numbers.
“It was just a perfect day,” Jillian says.
Vendors
Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography
Planner: Jennifer Kasberg, Creating Memories Forever
Ceremony and reception: The Shelter House at the Old Blue Rooster Event Center
Caterer: Cheers Chalet
Cake: Giant Eagle (“It was a hit,” says Jillian.)
Florist: Sarah Comer
Stationery: VistaPrint.com
Music: Justin Chalender, Traveling Sound
Bride’s look: L’Amour Calla Blanche gown from Wendy’s Bridal, own shoes and accessories; makeup by Bailey Thorpe, Makeup By Bailey
Gown preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Groom’s look: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos
Rings: Diamonds Direct
Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal
Groomsmen’s suits: Own attire