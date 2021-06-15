Wedding of the Week: Jillian and Matthew Shoaf

Sept. 5, 2020 | Matthew and Jillian (Blythe) Shoaf have a long history: The pair met through mutual friends in 2010, but didn’t start dating until 2015. Four more years passed before Matthew proposed, during a New Year’s Eve dinner at an Italian restaurant. Perhaps that’s why they wasted no time in planning their wedding, which took place just nine months later.

The COVID-conscious wedding featured an outdoor ceremony, an open-air reception and an intimate guest list of just 60 people. Simplicity and intimacy were themes of the day, in fact; the Shoafs decorated their venue with minimalism in mind, using pieces from their own home in addition to flowers, candles and acrylic table numbers.

“It was just a perfect day,” Jillian says.

Vendors

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography

Planner: Jennifer Kasberg, Creating Memories Forever

Ceremony and reception: The Shelter House at the Old Blue Rooster Event Center

Caterer: Cheers Chalet

Cake: Giant Eagle (“It was a hit,” says Jillian.)

Florist: Sarah Comer

Stationery: VistaPrint.com

Music: Justin Chalender, Traveling Sound

Bride’s look: L’Amour Calla Blanche gown from Wendy’s Bridal, own shoes and accessories; makeup by Bailey Thorpe, Makeup By Bailey

Gown preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Groom’s look: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos

Rings: Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s suits: Own attire