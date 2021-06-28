Real Columbus Wedding: Brittany Razek and Angel Pratt

Virginia Brown

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2021.

Nov. 7, 2020 | Brittany Razek and Angel Pratt wouldn’t let anything ruin their big day. The couple had been through too much to let the COVID-19 pandemic derail their nuptials.

“We were together for a long time and faced a lot of adversity together,” says Razek. After waiting for same-sex marriage to be legalized, they needed to find a welcoming church.

Razek and Pratt met through mutual friends while studying at Ohio State University. Razek, now 31, was a senior, studying criminology and criminal justice and sociology, and Pratt, 32, was in her first year of graduate school in social work.

“The minute we started spending time together, there was just something I couldn’t get enough of; it was just a feeling,” says Razek. “We knew early on that we were meant for each other, but we wanted to make sure we were in a good place with careers before making that step.”

Pratt proposed to Razek in August 2019, seven years into the courtship.

To choose the wedding date, they got creative. Razek wanted a fall wedding. Pratt’s birthday is Nov. 1 and Razek’s is Nov. 14, so they met in the middle: Nov. 7.

Pandemic restrictions made planning difficult, but they harnessed their wedding-day motto, “love always wins,” and made it work.

The ceremony took place at St. John’s United Church of Christ, which the couple joined in 2017. “It was very important to us to get married in a church,” says Pratt. “We both grew up with faith but felt rejected or ostracized for a long time,” Razek adds. “St. John’s really embraced us.”

With social distancing restrictions in effect, they whittled their list of roughly 300 guests to 85; a more intimate group of 30 attended the ceremony.

Guests wore masks, and hand sanitizer stations dotted the event space. The couple had fun with that, too, putting up signs that read, “Distance is temporary; love is forever.” Custom masks read, “Spread love, not germs.” They also shared their event online through Facebook Live and Zoom.

Despite the challenges, the day was full of joy.

One standout moment came when Razek, unsure about how to cut the cake, smashed a rainbow-filled slice onto Pratt’s face. “We promised each other that we weren’t going to smear cake in our faces, and then she got me,” says Pratt.

“That’s one of our favorite moments because it was just fun,” says Razek. “I couldn’t stop laughing.

