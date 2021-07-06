Real Columbus Wedding: Andreina Vincentelli & Dante Romano

Dana Randall

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2021.

Oct. 24, 2020 | Andreina Vincentelli and Dante Romano originally met through work, not knowing that in almost exactly five years, they’d be getting married.

“In 2015, we met through work at a Halloween party for the retail design agency we both were working with,” recalls Dante.

Today, the two are co-partners at their own design firm, Rowe Creative Union, which they started in 2016 in German Village, where they also lived in a townhouse. Dante is the firm’s creative director, and Andreina is its experience director.

Last year, their partnership—and their connection to German Village—deepened when they purchased a home in the neighborhood and tied the knot there in October.

“We are so devoted to the community and German Village that nothing would have excited us about doing it in another venue,” Andreina says.

But the couple also values world travel and their connections to their respective heritages: Andreina is from Venezuela, and Dante’s family is from Italy, where he proposed in the summer of 2019.

“He proposed quietly during a dinner in Venice, without a ring,” Andreina says. “His intent was for us to pick out a ring together at our next destination: Florence.” The low-key energy of the proposal served as a perfect jumping-off point for planning their wedding.

“We wanted it to feel [like] when we got engaged,” says Andreina. “We wanted to feel cozy and very family-centric, and along that same line, we wanted to connect to our roots. ... We tried to incorporate our backgrounds, a joint cultural heritage theme.”

Finding their current home in July 2020 was the last piece of the puzzle for their intimate wedding plans.

“We walked into this house, fell in love with the house, but really pictured the wedding being able to come to life [there],” Dante says. “That really sealed the deal for us to have a wedding at home.” While they always knew they wanted an intimate wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic meant their decision was even more practical. To include loved ones who couldn’t travel, the pair livestreamed their ceremony and part of the reception.

Andreina and Dante followed the ceremony in style with a quick victory lap. “It was on the verge of being too cold, but we decided to take a ‘just married’ spin around the neighborhood on our Vespa—a perfect end to the ceremony,” says Andreina.

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Couple’s home

Caterer: Vedic Table

Cake: Miam Cake

Florist: Mikelle Hickman-Romine

Stationery: ArtifactUprising.com

Ceremony music: Cellist Jill Wright Crist

Photographer and videographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Entertainment: Flamenco dancers from Gabriela Flamenco Academy

Bride’s gown: Reformation

Bride’s accessories: Grandmother’s veil, Sezane shoes and earrings

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux, Zara

Rings: D.C. Johnson Ltd.