Real Columbus Wedding: Chayna Robinson and Michael Grandominico

Peter Tonguette

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2021. An editing error resulted in an incorrect byline in the print edition; that byline has been corrected here.

Oct. 3, 2020 | Life kept getting in the way of the wedding of Delaware couple Chayna (Robinson) and Michael Grandominico.

Their story begins providentially: The couple met at a Downtown bar on Independence Day in 2016, and, about a year later, they were engaged. “We planned a trip to the Azores,” says Michael, who settled on the site of an active volcano to spring the big question.

“I know it’s kind of early, a little rushed,” he said to Chayna, but, “We’re probably never going to come back to this mountain to hike it again.”

Says Chayna: “It completely shocked and surprised me.”

The proposal, however, turned out to be the easy part.

The couple set a date to marry in August 2019 at Jorgensen Farms in Westerville. “But we found out we were expecting in January of that year, and then our son was born in October,” says Chayna, who decided to change the date and switch venues. (She is currently expecting their second child.)

Eventually, the couple selected Magnolia Hill Farm in Centerburg. “It was just a nice, simple, open floor plan,” Michael says. The couple wanted a clean, modern aesthetic and color palette for the ceremony.

A new date was chosen, a new venue was picked—and then the pandemic hit.

Immediately, the couple’s guest list had to be pared down. “We had a big engagement party, and there were probably 50 to 75 people,” says Chayna, who planned to invite close to 200 guests to Jorgensen Farms but ended up hosting just 45 at Magnolia Hill Farm. (Those who couldn’t attend watched a livestream on Zoom.)

When the wedding finally took place last October—more than a year after the original date—numerous rules had to be followed, including mask-wearing and prohibitions against dancing and congregating. Party favors were stuffed with pandemic-specific items, including masks and hand sanitizer in glass vials. “They had our names and wedding date on them,” Chayna says.

Yet the reasons to celebrate outweighed the restrictions: A smaller guest list meant that there was more money available to devote to details, including elaborate flower arrangements from Evergreen Flower Co. Chayna’s father, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer six months before the ceremony, was able to attend. “He beat it,” she says. “It’s been almost a year since he was diagnosed.”

Plus, the couple was glad to get hitched—finally, more than a year after their original date.

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Magnolia Hill Farm

Caterer: Creative Cuisine Catering

Cake: Miam Cake

Florist: Evergreen Flower Co.

Rentals: All Occasions Event Rentals

Stationery: Ink & Ivory

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Photographer: Ashley Wallace Photography

Music and videography: Sound + Light Creative

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation Ltd.

Hotel for newlyweds and guests: Hotel LeVeque

Sunday brunch: Forno

Bride’s gown: Romona Keveza from La Jeune Mariee

Bride’s accessories: Veil from La Jeune Mariee, shoes and jewelry from Nordstrom

Bride’s hair stylist: Denise Chesser, Be-you-tiful Creations

Bride’s makeup artist: Angie Warren Makeup Artistry

Groom’s, groomsmen’s attire: 1812 Society

Groom’s accessories: Nordstrom

Rings: Alexander’s Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Wendy’s Bridal