Real Columbus Wedding: India Jade & Ian McCue

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2021.

Nov. 7, 2020 | Ian and India Jade (Orban) McCue have always been fans of adventure. They share a love of national parks, hiking and the outdoors. But planning a wedding in 2020 was a very different kind of adventure, and one that happened a little closer to home.

After a carefully orchestrated proposal in early March—Ian convinced India’s boss to ask her to travel from her home in Pittsburgh to Columbus for an assignment, and Ian surprised her in Schiller Park with a ring—India came back to Columbus for a visit just as Ohio was shutting down to quell the spread of COVID-19. She decided to stay in Columbus and work remotely, but the arrangement was far from idyllic.

“You have this picture of what engagement is going to be like—you know, wedding dress shopping, getting brunch and all these things,” India says. “And then you’re not only engaged and living with your fiancé’s parents, but there’s a pandemic and everyone’s scared to leave their homes.”

Getting out of Ian’s parents’ basement and into a home together motivated the couple to push their outdoor wedding up from summer 2021 to November 2020. Luckily, they ended up with an unusually balmy 70-degree day.

To keep the head count low, they trimmed the guest list from 350 to a modest 75 and tapped friends and family to help with details like the worship service and reception music. “It was special, though, because everyone got to be a part of the wedding in a special way,” Ian says. Those who couldn’t attend in-person tuned in via livestream.

Although much of the ceremony had to be toned down, the couple made sure not to compromise on the moments that mattered. They were happy to have a first look before the ceremony, and, as devout Christians, both cite their foot-washing ceremony as one of their favorite wedding-day moments.

“I think that moment was really humbling and grounding for both of us,” India says. “Because you get swept up in the wedding details and COVID and all the things you have to think about, but just being there and saying, ‘OK, every day for the rest of our lives, we want to serve each other’—that was just something really unique and special for us.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner: Beverly Mansion

Caterer and rentals: Metro Catering

Cake: Slice of Heaven Bakery

Florist: ’Lizbeth’s Florals (Provo, Utah)

Stationery: DIY, printed via PrintPlace.com

Music: Friends of the couple

Photographer: Riley Elizabeth Photography

Videographer: Skomi Media

Hotel for newlyweds: The Mount Vernon Grand Hotel

Hotel for guests: The Mount Vernon Grand Hotel, The Mount Vernon Inn

Bride’s gown: Dreamers & Lovers (Torrance, California)

Bride’s accessories: DSW (shoes), Express (earrings), GiGi Pip (hat), family heirloom bracelet

Bride’s hair: Fifth & Bloom (Marion)

Groom’s attire: Express Men

Groom’s, groomsmen’s accessories: Dazi (ties), Etsy (suspenders)

Engagement ring: OliveAveJewelry.com

Wedding bands: Kay Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Various