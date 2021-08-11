One Family, Three Weddings: Aliza Chase and Akiva Schick

Sarah Steimer

Oct. 25, 2020 | In March 2020, Akiva Schick and Aliza Chase were in New York City—and the engagement ring was in Columbus. But that didn’t deter Akiva from popping the question, which he did in one of the city’s parks with a blade of grass fashioned into a ring.

It was the first in a long series of adjustments the couple would have to make for their wedding. They were engaged and married within the pandemic’s pre-vaccine confines, juggling their aspirations and dreams for the big day with the reality of the situation. But careful planning—led by Aliza’s mother, Leslie Chase, and Rooted Together planner Courtney Heibel—ensured the celebration not only continued, but felt safe and special.

The couple also benefited from Aliza’s sister, Ellie Hod, getting married in August 2020, which gave them some insight into what throwing a wedding in the midst of a pandemic would be like. But in addition to planning around a global health crisis—which was no small feat—the couple faced another unexpected hurdle: Six weeks before their Oct. 25 wedding, they decided to find a new venue when the owner of their original location pleaded guilty for tax evasion and the future of the venue felt uncertain. Luckily, Aliza’s parents found an alternative—and she and Akiva agreed to the new space, sight unseen.

“It ended up being beautiful and absolutely perfect,” Aliza says of the new venue, Bryn Du Mansion, having relied on her parents’ visit to the venue.

On the big day, there were plenty of rules to follow and precautions to take, particularly when it came to Jewish tradition, which calls for plenty of dancing. But the couple’s friends and family ensured the celebration could continue. Although not everyone could attend because of the pared-down guest list or travel restrictions, those who could celebrate with the couple made sure the day was memorable.

Those who couldn’t make it but still wanted to participate provided video clips that played at the reception. And, as part of the Jewish shtick custom, attendees told jokes and performed short skits about the couple during the reception.

“It was really, really cathartic and wonderful to be surrounded by people,” Akiva says. “Sometimes you go to a wedding because you have a social obligation to go. But we knew that every single person who was at the wedding was there because it was really important to them to be there. We felt really loved and cared for by every person who was there.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Bryn Du Mansion

Planner: Rooted Together

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Caterer and cake: Catering by Chani

Florist: Dalay Ket Event Design

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens, Main Events Party Rental, Aiden & Grace, and Lasting Impressions Event Rental

Music: Soulfarm Band

Videography: Columbus Wedding Videos

Livestreaming: Josh Staley Productions

Photo booth: The Columbus Photo Booth Co.

Stationery: Minted.com and Nutis Visual Communications Group

Transportation: The BEAT and Mid Ohio Golf Car

Rehearsal dinner and accommodations: Cherry Valley Hotel

Bride’s attire: Casablanca gown from Dublin Bridal

Rings: Koulian Jewelers

Wedding party’s attire: Various