One Family, Three Weddings: Julie and Yari Garner

Sarah Steimer

May 30, 2021 | A wedding day can be a blur for the couple, but Julie (Chase) Garner was given advice to pause and create a strong memory of at least one moment that she could hold onto.

“When we were under the chuppah, I took this moment to remember the fact that he looked at me with this huge smile,” she recalls of her husband, Yari Garner. Julie has since passed the same advice to cousins who’ve recently gotten engaged, stressing how quickly the reception flew by for her once she and Yari said their vows.

Julie is the youngest of three sisters who were married within a single nine-month span. Unlike her sisters’ events, Julie’s wedding came after the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, meaning guests weren’t required to abide by the same limits the family enacted for the other sisters’ weddings in 2020.

More:One Family, Three Weddings: How the Chase Family Got Through Three Nuptials and a Pandemic

The couple was engaged in Texas, where Yari’s family lives, last summer, and were surprised by Julie’s parents flying in from Columbus to attend the engagement. At the time, the couple was finishing their degrees from Yeshiva University. They’ve since graduated, Julie with a degree in computer science and Yari with a degree in business management, strategy and entrepreneurship.

While Julie’s recollection of the big day is anchored by her memory under the chuppah, there are many happy moments that trickle forth from there. She and Yari had a traditional Jewish wedding, and Julie recounts the nervous but excited minutes leading up to the ceremony when the couple was separated: He, signing the marriage contract surrounded by men, and she, giving her blessing to the women around her.

The wedding, held at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, featured a special nod to their engagement in Texas. Yari’s father is the managing director of schools at Xavier Educational Academy in Houston, and one of his colleagues, Josie Paul, is the academy’s director of mental health and school counseling—and an award-winning chef. Paul made the couple’s engagement cake, and they loved it so much they asked she make their wedding cake as well. Paul drove to Columbus from Texas for the big day not only to make the cake, but also provide the floral arrangements.

But as Julie was the final of the three Chase sisters to be married, her event was the last wedding for Rooted Together planner Courtney Heibel to work on with the Chase family. Heibel and the family became so close over course of planning three weddings that, when a sign from Julie and Yari’s wedding was left at the Hilton, Heibel insisted on dropping it off herself to get a chance to say hello.

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Planner: Rooted Together

Photographer: Lauren Lee Photography

Caterer: Catering by Chani

Cake and flowers: Josie Paul

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens, Aiden & Grace, Party Pleasers, Columbus Piano Leasing

Lighting: Party Pleasers

Music: Singer Shlomie Dachs and violinist Arkadiy Gips

Videography: Columbus Wedding Video

Livestreaming: Josh Staley Productions

Stationery: Nutis Visual Communications Group, BP Print Group

Rehearsal luncheon: Hyatt Regency Columbus

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown, Hyatt Regency Columbus

Bride’s attire: Omélie Bridal gown from Dublin Bridal, Casablanca veil, Naturalizer shoes; hair and makeup by Allyson Balcerzak

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein tux from Macy’s, tux shirt and cufflinks from Men’s Wearhouse, Calvin Klein shoes, Citizen watch

Rings: Zadok Jewelers (Houston, Texas)

Kippot/yarmulke for groom and guests: Klipped Kippahs

Bridesmaids’ attire: Various

Groomsmen’s attire: Calvin Klein tuxes from Jos. A. Bank