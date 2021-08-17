Real Columbus Wedding: A Romantic River Elopement
The Scioto Mile ceremony wasn’t what they planned, but it was exactly what they needed.
Oct. 8, 2020 | Last year saw countless weddings cancel, reschedule or pivot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s delta variant threatens the return to normalcy that so many of us have anticipated. Our featured wedding this week serves as an excellent reminder that, whether you host a large party or a tiny ceremony, your wedding will be what you make of it.
Carla (Pfeiffer) and Tom Kowski met on the West Coast in 2017 before coming to Central Ohio (they now live in Westerville). Like many couples, the pair wrote their own vows for the ceremony and hired musicians to perform instrumental versions of their favorite songs. But instead of a large wedding, the pair opted to elope on the banks of the Scioto River, with the Downtown skyline in the background and the Main Street Bridge providing shade on a sunny, balmy day.
“Everything was amazing, from the 70-degree weather to the blue sky to the onlookers watching from the bridge,” Carla remembers.
Instead of her planned processional, Carla asked her ceremony musicians to play a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” to open the elopement ceremony, which was filled with personal and intimate moments.
After the ceremony and a portrait session, the newly married Kowskis enjoyed dinner and their first dance—“Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur—at nearby Strongwater Food & Spirits.
“It was just the two of us, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was so intimate, and we could really focus on each other,” Carla says. “I’d like to say to anyone whose wedding plans have been altered: Have hope; you just may end up with the wedding you never dreamed was possible but is so much more than you’d ever imagine.”
Vendors
Ceremony: Scioto Mile
Officiant: Amy Aurore of Run to an Elopement
Reception: Strongwater Food & Sprits
Cake: Moonflower Bakery
Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography
Florist: Blooms by Amanda
Ceremony music: Irish Road
Videographer: Eldon Wedding Films
Transportation: Callahan’s Premium Car Service
Bride’s look: Pronovias gown from Luxe Redux Bridal, Badgley Mischka shoes, SweetV jewelry; hair by Lauren Wolff Hair Design, DIY makeup (bride is the owner and lead makeup artist of Alea Beauty)
Gown preservation: Westerville Cleaners
Groom’s look: Indochino suit, accessories from Nordstrom
Engagement rings: Argo & Lehne
Wedding bands: Jewelry Point (New York City)