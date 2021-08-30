Wedding of the Week: Emma McGirr and Benjamin Tucker

Jan. 2, 2021 | Emma McGirr and Benjamin Tucker’s history is intricately woven into their journey as performing artists. They formally met in 2014, when they both joined the Nevada Ballet Theatre as company artists, but that wasn’t the first time the two crossed paths. The pair had originally met in their teen years while attending summer arts camp in Michigan, Emma says, but they didn’t keep in touch.

Their proposal centers around their artistic careers, too: Ben popped the question backstage in May 2019 after a season finale production of “Alice (in Wonderland).” The pair set a date for early January 2021, not knowing the challenges that would await.

“When we decided to go through with our original date, we knew there would be some heartache involved, knowing everything we had originally pictured wouldn't be possible due to the pandemic,” Emma says. “But it ended up being better than we could have imagined.”

Ben’s mother, a pastor in the Wesleyan Church, conducted the ceremony, while Emma’s mother read an excerpt from “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Grandparents also played a key role: A memory table honored all four of Emma’s late grandparents, and the ceremony was dedicated both to them and Ben’s grandparents, who are living but couldn’t attend the celebration due to the pandemic.

The event itself was attended by just 42 guests; a livestream let other friends and family watch the ceremony from their various locations. The intimate setting wasn’t what they’d planned, Emma says, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Because it was a small group, we were able to spend more quality time with our friends and family. It also took some pressure and worry off of us,” she notes. “It felt more intimate and private and, thanks to technology, we still felt celebrated by so many loved ones who couldn't be there.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Estate at New Albany

Cake: Sauer Cakes

Florist: Fiori Florals Design Studio (house florist for venue)

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens & Event Rentals

Photographer: Emily Mollineaux Photography

Stationery: MagnetStreet.com, Minted.com and UnmeasuredEvent on Etsy

Music: D&M DJ Entertainment

Rehearsal dinner: The Goat at LC New Albany

Accommodations: Courtyard by Marriott Columbus New Albany

Bride’s attire: Jenny Yoo gown, plus shoes and accessories, from BHLDN; hair by Lauren Wolff Hair Design, makeup by Angie Warren Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux tuxedo and accessories

Rings: Engagement ring from Noble House Jewelry, wedding bands from MJ Christensen Diamonds and T-Bird Jewels (both in Las Vegas, Nevada)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from David’s Bridal and Dillard’s

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux