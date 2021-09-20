Wedding of the Week: Emily and Kyle Schlemmer

Nov. 14, 2020 | Emily (Grimm) and Kyle Schlemmer, like so many couples, had just adjust their wedding to fit the times.

“We went from a guest list of 200-plus to 27 within a 5-minute conversation,” Emily says. “We did what we had to do to keep our day; I was not about to postpone another year. … Maybe, in five years, we will have a big party to celebrate.”

The guest list reduction ended up working in the couple’s favor; Emily says it gave the day a causal feeling that turned out to be perfect. It fit nicely with her eclectic, vintage, DIY-themed wedding, too; much of the décor was handmade by Emily and her family. She incorporated buttons from her grandparents’ dresses and military uniforms into her bouquet, and used vintage buttons to make bracelets for her and Kyle’s mothers in lieu of corsages.

In what would be a nightmare for most brides, but was a beautiful personal touch for Emily, her mother wore her own mother’s wedding gown instead of a traditional mother of the bride dress. “Don’t worry,” says Emily of her grandmother’s gown, “it was blue.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: The Pavilion at Orchard View

Caterer and cake: Tasteful Occasion

Flowers and stationery: DIY

Photographer: Brea Lee Photography

Photo booth: Framester

Music: DIY playlist

Guest favors: Bells and custom candles

Rehearsal dinner: DogTap Columbus

Transportation: The BEAT

Accommodations: DogHouse Hotel and Brewery and Best Western Canal Winchester Inn - Columbus South East

Bride’s attire: Hayley Paige gown from Luxe Redux Bridal (Cincinnati), Keds shoes, accessories from Mitch Jewelry (Bend, OR)

Groom’s attire: Suit from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos

Rings: Family heirloom engagement ring; bride’s wedding band is from Meyers Jewelers, and Kyle made his own band

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Wendy’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos