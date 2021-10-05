Wedding of the Week: Sarah and Luke Blake

Nov. 7, 2020 | After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sarah (Nesmith) and Luke Blake to rethink their March 28, 2020, ceremony, the couple made a number of decisions to preserve the special feeling of their big day. They decided to marry on their original wedding date in front of an intimate gathering family and a few friends, postponing their big celebration until later in the year.

“It was a very special day, despite having our plans flipped upside-down,” Sarah says of their spring mini-mony. “When the wedding finally arrived in November, it was definitely worth the wait! It was even more special, being able to have another ceremony with our wedding party and extended family and friends in attendance.” The November celebration included 85 guests.

Sarah’s attire included several highly personal items: her mother’s wedding veil, and the diamonds from her mother’s wedding ring, which Diamond Cellar incorporated into a new wedding band. (Sarah’s father passed away two months before she was born, so her mother saved her wedding ring for Sarah to use in her own wedding.)

Another personal touch included having close friends sing "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls during the ceremony, as well as their first dance: Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

“Both of these songs have always been meaningful to us, but it meant even more having them performed by our friends,” Sarah says.

The bride has a piece of advice for any other couples still in an awkward engagement limbo due to the pandemic, as well.

“To other couples waiting for their dream wedding: Hang in there,” she urges. “It will be worth the wait!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception, caterer and accommodations: Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center

Cake: Sharon Pallas

Flowers: The Flowerman

Photographer: Robb McCormick Photography

Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography

Photo booth and uplighting: The Columbus Photo Booth Co.

Music: Music Express

Stationery: Invitations from VistaPrint.com, escort cards by Calligraphy by Katie, programs from Avant-Garde Impressions

Rehearsal dinner: Brio Italian Grille

Guest favors: Hand sanitizer bottles from LivieSweetDesigns on Etsy and frames for photo booth photos

Bride’s attire: Morilee by Madeline Gardner gown from Off White, with alterations by Kelsey Taylor Design; mother’s veil, shoes from Amazon, accessories from Icing; hair and makeup by J. Bentley Hair Studio & Day Spa

Groom’s attire: Suit from Stein Mart, accessories from Macy’s

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ and groomsladies’ gowns: David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s and bridesmen’s suits: Macy’s