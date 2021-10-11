Wedding of the Week: Nikki and Mike Zuber

May 18, 2019 | You might say Nikki (Mikusa) and Mike Zuber met the “old-fashioned” way—in person, at a bar in Downtown Columbus. Their journey to the aisle, however, followed a more modern path, as they started their family first. In fact, Mike proposed during a reveal party for their second child together. This nontraditional approach to building a family allowed their toddler son and daughter to serve as ring bearer and flower girl, respectively, in the wedding.

In similar fashion, the wedding featured a low-key, nontraditional approach that perfectly blended casual vibes with a wildflower-inspired color palette. The couple’s 100 guests enjoyed catered light bites before dinner from a Hawaiian food truck, and were invited to build their own bouquets at a flower bar to take home as favors. For dessert, a small vegan cake was supplemented by—what else?—ice cream.

The day even featured a surprise, but not unwelcome, guest: a stunning rainbow spanning the Downtown skyline.

When asked about the most memorable aspect of the wedding, Nikki’s response is simple: “Every single minute!”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavilion

Planner: Red Letter Day Events

Caterer: Appetizers from Bosc + Brie, dinner from Aloha ’ Ãina food truck

Dessert: Cake from Pattycake Bakery and ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Flowers: Sunny Meadows Flower Farm

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography

Photo booth: DIY

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Stationery: Etsy

Guest favors: Make-your-own bouquets

Transportation: The BEAT

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Wine on High and Hubbard Grille

Bride’s attire: Gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique; hair and makeup by Virtue Salon

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Etsy

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Own attire

Flower girl’s dress: Old Navy

Groomsmen’s suits: Men’s Wearhouse

Ring bearer’s suit: H&M