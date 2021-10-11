Wedding of the Week: Nikki and Mike Zuber
A family celebrates its parents’ union along the Scioto River.
May 18, 2019 | You might say Nikki (Mikusa) and Mike Zuber met the “old-fashioned” way—in person, at a bar in Downtown Columbus. Their journey to the aisle, however, followed a more modern path, as they started their family first. In fact, Mike proposed during a reveal party for their second child together. This nontraditional approach to building a family allowed their toddler son and daughter to serve as ring bearer and flower girl, respectively, in the wedding.
In similar fashion, the wedding featured a low-key, nontraditional approach that perfectly blended casual vibes with a wildflower-inspired color palette. The couple’s 100 guests enjoyed catered light bites before dinner from a Hawaiian food truck, and were invited to build their own bouquets at a flower bar to take home as favors. For dessert, a small vegan cake was supplemented by—what else?—ice cream.
The day even featured a surprise, but not unwelcome, guest: a stunning rainbow spanning the Downtown skyline.
When asked about the most memorable aspect of the wedding, Nikki’s response is simple: “Every single minute!”
Vendors
Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavilion
Planner: Red Letter Day Events
Caterer: Appetizers from Bosc + Brie, dinner from Aloha ’ Ãina food truck
Dessert: Cake from Pattycake Bakery and ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Flowers: Sunny Meadows Flower Farm
Photographer: Jessica Love Photography
Photo booth: DIY
Music: Josh Staley Productions
Stationery: Etsy
Guest favors: Make-your-own bouquets
Transportation: The BEAT
Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown
Rehearsal dinner: Wine on High and Hubbard Grille
Bride’s attire: Gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique; hair and makeup by Virtue Salon
Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Etsy
Bridesmaids’ gowns: Own attire
Flower girl’s dress: Old Navy
Groomsmen’s suits: Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearer’s suit: H&M