Wedding of the Week: Nikki and Mike Zuber

A family celebrates its parents’ union along the Scioto River.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Nikki and Mike Zuber married on May 18, 2019

May 18, 2019 | You might say Nikki (Mikusa) and Mike Zuber met the “old-fashioned” way—in person, at a bar in Downtown Columbus. Their journey to the aisle, however, followed a more modern path, as they started their family first. In fact, Mike proposed during a reveal party for their second child together. This nontraditional approach to building a family allowed their toddler son and daughter to serve as ring bearer and flower girl, respectively, in the wedding. 

In similar fashion, the wedding featured a low-key, nontraditional approach that perfectly blended casual vibes with a wildflower-inspired color palette. The couple’s 100 guests enjoyed catered light bites before dinner from a Hawaiian food truck, and were invited to build their own bouquets at a flower bar to take home as favors. For dessert, a small vegan cake was supplemented by—what else?—ice cream. 

The day even featured a surprise, but not unwelcome, guest: a stunning rainbow spanning the Downtown skyline. 

When asked about the most memorable aspect of the wedding, Nikki’s response is simple: “Every single minute!”

Vendors 

Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavilion 

Planner: Red Letter Day Events 

Caterer: Appetizers from Bosc + Brie, dinner from Aloha ’ Ãina food truck 

Dessert: Cake from Pattycake Bakery and ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams  

Flowers: Sunny Meadows Flower Farm 

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography 

Photo booth: DIY 

Music: Josh Staley Productions 

Stationery: Etsy 

Guest favors: Make-your-own bouquets 

Transportation: The BEAT 

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Wine on High and Hubbard Grille  

Bride’s attire: Gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique; hair and makeup by Virtue Salon 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Etsy 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Own attire 

Flower girl’s dress: Old Navy 

Groomsmen’s suits: Men’s Wearhouse 

Ring bearer’s suit: H&M 