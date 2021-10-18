Wedding of the Week: Alyxzandra and Joseph Lande
Safety priorities didn’t compromise beauty at this Westerville wedding.
Oct. 17, 2020 | If ever there was a couple who espoused the notion of “meant to be,” Alyxzandra (Davies) and Joseph Lande might be that couple. The pair met while on a New England cruise traveling from Boston to Montreal, Canada, and sparks flew from the moment they caught one another’s eye from across a dinner table on the second night of the trip. They were nearly inseparable during the cruise itself, Alyxandra says, sharing their first kiss on the deck under the stars before having what she calls their “real” first date in Montreal.
“We kissed goodbye, not knowing if we’d ever see each other again,” she remembers. “However, it was only about a week or two later that Joe let me know that he would visit for the first time.” The couple dated long-distance until Joe moved to Columbus in September 2019; he proposed the following month, exactly one year to the day before their eventual wedding date.
Their wedding day was filled with personal touches, from a Celtic handfasting ceremony to honor Alyxzandra’s Scottish heritage to antiques and classicism-themed details as a nod to her mother’s occupation as an antique and estate jewelry dealer to succulents—Alyx's favorites—tucked into bouquets.
The couple also leaned heavily into pandemic safety planning, with ample details and guidelines on their wedding website and on display at the venue.
“I think my planner Berlyn Martin [of Berlyn Events] did an amazing job with handling a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alyx adds. “I just remember it being so safe, while remaining beautiful at the same time.”
The couple honeymooned in Boston and Cape Cod in honor of the cruise where they met.
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Lakes Golf and Country Club
Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography
Planner: Berlyn Events
Officiant: United Marriage Services
Cake: Schneider’s Bakery
Flowers: Blooms by Amanda
Videographer: Eldon Wedding Films
Rentals: Dashing Designs
Music: Millennium Mobile DJ
Stationery: ElegantWeddingInvites.com, Amazon and Etsy
Guest favors: Customized bottles of hand sanitizer
Rehearsal dinner: Brio Italian Grille
Accommodations: The Westin Great Southern Columbus (newlyweds), Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel and Staybridge Suites Columbus Polaris
Sunday brunch: Bride’s mother’s house, catered by Pasquale’s Pizza & Pasta House
Bride’s attire: Gown from Needle & Thread, Blue by Betsey Johnson shoes, jewelry from Instagram seller @gemsbyantiquest; makeup by Alea Beauty
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Allen’s (Westerville) and Grandview Mercantile
Bridesmaids’ gowns: Gowns from Etsy shop Renz Bridal
Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse