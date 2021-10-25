Wedding of the Week: Abby and Andrew Ohl

Oct. 2, 2020 | High school sweethearts Abby (Ticknor) and Andrew Ohl met at age 16, when one of Andrew’s number in Abby’s phone. The pair began texting then, Abby says, and never stopped.

Music selections played a big role in the personalization of their wedding day, starting with Andrew entering the ceremony space to The Piano Tribute Players’ cover of “Island in the Sun” to honor his love of Weezer. That was shortly followed by the groomsmen’s entrance to Bridesmaids Quartet’s rendition of “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” by Thompson Square—the song the couple listened to after their second date. Abby entered to the Piano Dreamers’ cover of “Angela” by The Lumineers—the couple’s official song. The theme continued into cocktail hour, where musical selections featured songs from concerts the couple had been to.

Other personal touches included Andrew and Abby sharing their handwritten written vows during a pre-ceremony “first touch,” a custom macrame backdrop made by Abby’s friend, who co-owns Macrame Café, and a Jenga set in lieu of a traditional guest book, which the Ohls took on their honeymoon in Savannah and Tybee Island, Georgia, for entertainment.

“Planning for our wedding in a pandemic was heartbreaking and hard. … It was a stressful process,” Abby says. “However, all of our closest family and friends, as well as our amazing vendors, made our day perfect and special. ... If anything went wrong during our wedding, I didn't notice. I was too happy and excited to have our wedding and marry Andrew.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Estate at New Albany

Photographer: Seedling Photography

Desserts: Wedding cake by Sauer Cakes, mini desserts from Sadie Baby Sweets and Preston’s Catering

Flowers: Bouquets and boutonnieres by The Flowerman, reception floral décor by Fiori Florals, eucalyptus from Oberer’s Flowers

Décor: Ceremony backdrop by Macrame Café, table runners from Etsy

Music: D&M DJ Entertainment

Stationery: Minted.com

Guest favors: Customized mini bottles of hand sanitizer

Rehearsal dinner and Sunday brunch: Bride’s mother’s house with service from Preston’s Catering

Accommodations: Courtyard by Marriott Columbus New Albany

Bride’s attire: Rebecca Ingram gown from Bridal & Formal (Cincinnati), veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from DSW, jewelry from Treasures by Agnes, hair and makeup by Hey Pretty! Beauty

Groom’s attire: Suit from Ticknors Men’s Clothier, Cole Haan accessories

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Jenny Yoo gowns from Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Ticknor’s