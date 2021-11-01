Wedding of the Week: Alyssa and Brooks Fiala

Oct. 9, 2020 | As alumni of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, college sweethearts Alyssa (Janezic) and Brooks Fiala like to call themselves “Miami Mergers.” Their wedding journey began with an intimate proposal next to a West Virginia Waterfall in October 2018; fittingly, their wedding two years later was similarly intimate, though for different reasons.

Their big day, originally planned for May 2020, had to be reimagined and pared down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some key details remained unchanged for the bride. Alyssa wears her grandmother’s wedding band—“She had such a profound influence on my life and was such a source of love and light; I feel honored to be able to wear it,” Alyssa says—and she and Brooks were married by Alyssa’s father, a Catholic deacon.

The engagement wasn’t without its challenges, however. In addition to pandemic precautions, the couple dealt with not one, but three venue cancellations or closures before deciding to host their reception in the backyard of their home.

“We were overcome with so much gratitude that we were able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family in person (and also virtually for our ceremony),” Alyssa says. “When we scrubbed away all the nice-to-haves, the expanding guest list and some of the details that you stress over but no one ends up remembering, we were left with the most important part that sometimes gets overshadowed in the whirlwind of wedding planning—the two of us focusing on our love for each other and being surrounded with so much love from the people who have supported us, cheered for us and grown with us from Day 1.”

Vendors

Ceremony: St. Francis of Assisi

Reception: Couple’s backyard

Caterer: The Eagle

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Desserts: Cutting cake by Ronnie Stiffler (@ronniestiffler on Instagram), other desserts from The Cheesecake Girl

Flowers: Ampersand Flowers & Events (bouquets and boutonnieres) and DIY (reception décor)

Rentals: ACC Party Rental

Music: Premier Entertainment

Stationery: Shutterfly.com and Etsy

Transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus

Accommodations: Homewood Suites by Hilton

Guest favors: Mini hand sanitizer bottles and Cheryl’s Cookies

Rehearsal dinner: Grandview Café

Sunday brunch: Couple’s backyard, catered by Katalina’s and Buckeye Donuts

Bride’s attire: Lillian West gown from Blush Bridal (Cincinnati), accessories from Olive + Piper, hair and makeup by Wedlocks by Kristy & Lesley (@wedlocksbykrislee on Instagram) and Makeup by Bailey (@baileythorpe.mua on Instagram)

Groom’s attire: Suit from The Groomsmen Suit at SuitShop.com

Rings: Diamonds Direct and family heirloom

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie.com

Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from The Groomsmen Suit at SuitShop.com