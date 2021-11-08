Wedding of the Week: Kassie and Mason Schneider

A “moody fall dream” in Downtown Columbus

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Kassie and Mason Schneider married on Oct. 10, 2020.

Oct. 10, 2020 | A lot of folks are quick to say that high school romances usually don’t last. And for Kassie (Yohey) and Mason Schneider, that was true—for a time. The pair dated before graduation, but eventually broke up and lost touch. But, in a testament to the adage about love finding a way, the pair reconnected a few years after breaking up and have been together ever since. 

To propose, Mason asked Kassie for a different leap of faith around their five-year anniversary, when he took her skydiving before an overnight stay in Cincinnati.  

For their big day, Kassie saw a number of aesthetic dreams come true, especially in the floral arch they stood in front of during the ceremony. “Our florist called the flowers a ‘moody fall dream;’ which is a perfect way to describe the wedding,” she says. “Everything felt so fall-like, and it was all so perfect.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus  

Officiant: Wows & Vows 

Caterer: Milo’s Catering 

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography 

Desserts: Pattycake Bakery 

Flowers: Bear Roots Floral 

Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment 

Stationery: Minted.com 

Transportation: Xtreme Limo 

Accommodations: Hyatt Regency Columbus 

Guest favors: Koozies 

Rehearsal dinner: Barley’s Brewing Co. 

Bride’s attire: Madison James gown from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Lulu’s 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Generation Tux 

Rings: Allison's Custom Jewelry (Sidney, Ohio) 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen’s suits: Generation Tux 