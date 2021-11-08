Wedding of the Week: Kassie and Mason Schneider

Oct. 10, 2020 | A lot of folks are quick to say that high school romances usually don’t last. And for Kassie (Yohey) and Mason Schneider, that was true—for a time. The pair dated before graduation, but eventually broke up and lost touch. But, in a testament to the adage about love finding a way, the pair reconnected a few years after breaking up and have been together ever since.

To propose, Mason asked Kassie for a different leap of faith around their five-year anniversary, when he took her skydiving before an overnight stay in Cincinnati.

For their big day, Kassie saw a number of aesthetic dreams come true, especially in the floral arch they stood in front of during the ceremony. “Our florist called the flowers a ‘moody fall dream;’ which is a perfect way to describe the wedding,” she says. “Everything felt so fall-like, and it was all so perfect.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus

Officiant: Wows & Vows

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography

Desserts: Pattycake Bakery

Flowers: Bear Roots Floral

Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment

Stationery: Minted.com

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Hyatt Regency Columbus

Guest favors: Koozies

Rehearsal dinner: Barley’s Brewing Co.

Bride’s attire: Madison James gown from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Lulu’s

Groom’s attire: Suit from Generation Tux

Rings: Allison's Custom Jewelry (Sidney, Ohio)

Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s suits: Generation Tux