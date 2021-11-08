Wedding of the Week: Kassie and Mason Schneider
A “moody fall dream” in Downtown Columbus
Oct. 10, 2020 | A lot of folks are quick to say that high school romances usually don’t last. And for Kassie (Yohey) and Mason Schneider, that was true—for a time. The pair dated before graduation, but eventually broke up and lost touch. But, in a testament to the adage about love finding a way, the pair reconnected a few years after breaking up and have been together ever since.
To propose, Mason asked Kassie for a different leap of faith around their five-year anniversary, when he took her skydiving before an overnight stay in Cincinnati.
For their big day, Kassie saw a number of aesthetic dreams come true, especially in the floral arch they stood in front of during the ceremony. “Our florist called the flowers a ‘moody fall dream;’ which is a perfect way to describe the wedding,” she says. “Everything felt so fall-like, and it was all so perfect.”
Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club
Vendors
Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus
Officiant: Wows & Vows
Caterer: Milo’s Catering
Photographer: Jessica Love Photography
Desserts: Pattycake Bakery
Flowers: Bear Roots Floral
Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment
Stationery: Minted.com
Transportation: Xtreme Limo
Accommodations: Hyatt Regency Columbus
Guest favors: Koozies
Rehearsal dinner: Barley’s Brewing Co.
Bride’s attire: Madison James gown from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Lulu’s
Groom’s attire: Suit from Generation Tux
Rings: Allison's Custom Jewelry (Sidney, Ohio)
Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal
Groomsmen’s suits: Generation Tux