Wedding of the Week: Erin and Dan Schuler
Spring meets fall at Heritage Golf Club
Sept. 19, 2020 | In almost a direct contrast to last week’s “moody fall dream,” décor at Erin (Watrous) and Dan Schuler’s wedding had an almost springlike feel, thanks to beautiful pastel florals in loose, whimsical arrangements. Erin and Dan balanced their vernal blooms with autumnal, gold- and rust-colored accents throughout their reception space.
Erin topped off her somethings “old, new, borrowed and blue” with a traditional sixpence in her shoe; in this case, one that her paternal grandmother gave to her mother on her own wedding day. Erin also wore her late father’s wedding band on a necklace—he passed away before Erin and Dan met in 2016—and Erin wore Dan’s great-great-grandmother's ring as well.
The Schulers’ first dance, to Joshua Davis’ “Always Gonna Be Here For You,” had a historically personal connection for the couple, too: They once saw him perform at The Refectory’s Dinner Music Series and loved the song, Erin says.
Vendors
Ceremony: Trinity United Methodist Church
Reception and caterer: Heritage Golf Club
Photographer: Kismet Visuals
Videographer: Wedding Stories in Motion
Desserts: Pretty in Flour
Flowers: Blooms by Amanda
Music: Buckeye Entertainment
Stationery: Minted.com
Transportation: Columbus Coach
Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin
Guest favors: Wildflower seeds from Etsy
Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo
Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal and accessories from Olive + Piper; gown preservation by Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design and State of Face Makeup Artistry
Groom’s attire: Ralph Lauren suit from Macy’s
Rings: Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie gowns
Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Macy’s