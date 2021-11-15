Wedding of the Week: Erin and Dan Schuler

Spring meets fall at Heritage Golf Club

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Erin and Dan Schuler married on Sept. 19, 2020

Sept. 19, 2020 | In almost a direct contrast to last week’s “moody fall dream,” décor at Erin (Watrous) and Dan Schuler’s wedding had an almost springlike feel, thanks to beautiful pastel florals in loose, whimsical arrangements. Erin and Dan balanced their vernal blooms with autumnal, gold- and rust-colored accents throughout their reception space. 

Erin topped off her somethings “old, new, borrowed and blue” with a traditional sixpence in her shoe; in this case, one that her paternal grandmother gave to her mother on her own wedding day. Erin also wore her late father’s wedding band on a necklace—he passed away before Erin and Dan met in 2016—and Erin wore Dan’s great-great-grandmother's ring as well. 

The Schulers’ first dance, to Joshua Davis’ “Always Gonna Be Here For You,” had a historically personal connection for the couple, too: They once saw him perform at The Refectory’s Dinner Music Series and loved the song, Erin says. 

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Vendors 

Ceremony: Trinity United Methodist Church 

Reception and caterer: Heritage Golf Club 

Photographer: Kismet Visuals 

Videographer: Wedding Stories in Motion 

Desserts: Pretty in Flour 

Flowers: Blooms by Amanda 

Music: Buckeye Entertainment 

Stationery: Minted.com 

Transportation: Columbus Coach 

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin 

Guest favors: Wildflower seeds from Etsy 

Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo 

Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal and accessories from Olive + Piper; gown preservation by Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design and State of Face Makeup Artistry 

Groom’s attire: Ralph Lauren suit from Macy’s 

Rings: Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie gowns 

Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Macy’s