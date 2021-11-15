Wedding of the Week: Erin and Dan Schuler

Sept. 19, 2020 | In almost a direct contrast to last week’s “moody fall dream,” décor at Erin (Watrous) and Dan Schuler’s wedding had an almost springlike feel, thanks to beautiful pastel florals in loose, whimsical arrangements. Erin and Dan balanced their vernal blooms with autumnal, gold- and rust-colored accents throughout their reception space.

Erin topped off her somethings “old, new, borrowed and blue” with a traditional sixpence in her shoe; in this case, one that her paternal grandmother gave to her mother on her own wedding day. Erin also wore her late father’s wedding band on a necklace—he passed away before Erin and Dan met in 2016—and Erin wore Dan’s great-great-grandmother's ring as well.

The Schulers’ first dance, to Joshua Davis’ “Always Gonna Be Here For You,” had a historically personal connection for the couple, too: They once saw him perform at The Refectory’s Dinner Music Series and loved the song, Erin says.

Vendors

Ceremony: Trinity United Methodist Church

Reception and caterer: Heritage Golf Club

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Videographer: Wedding Stories in Motion

Desserts: Pretty in Flour

Flowers: Blooms by Amanda

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Stationery: Minted.com

Transportation: Columbus Coach

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Guest favors: Wildflower seeds from Etsy

Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo

Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal and accessories from Olive + Piper; gown preservation by Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design and State of Face Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: Ralph Lauren suit from Macy’s

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Macy’s