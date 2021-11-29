Wedding of the Week: Brooke and Nolan Woodbury

Oct. 11, 2020 | Like many couples, Brooke (Theiss) and Nolan Woodbury had to rethink their spring 2020 wedding plans. “We had to make a lot of adjustments to getting married amidst the pandemic, and a lot of our great ideas had to be changed,” Brooke says, adding that moving their date from a Saturday in June to a Sunday in October was especially difficult. “But all of our vendors were phenomenal and worked alongside us to make our wedding dreams come true.”

The pair, who met as juniors at Ohio State University and got engaged next to Mirror Lake, hosted a rustic and boho-themed wedding at Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, where a number of thoughtful touches helped personalize the day. A mutual friend from college sang an acoustic version of their first dance (Brad Paisley’s “Then”), and the couple’s dog Mia served as their flower girl. The Woodburys also provided customized masks for guests in addition to their actual favor (customized drink koozies), offered three signature cocktails and provided their favorite late-night bite—Raising Canes chicken—as an evening snack.

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner:Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

“Being able to marry my best friend and have our closest friends and family there to support us during these unprecedented times,” was the best part of the day, Brooke says. “Having to postpone the wedding, there were many unknowns; having everyone there, safe and healthy, was the best thing.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Late-night bites: Raising Canes

Photographer: Leigh Elizabeth Photography

Videographer: Prodigy Weddings

Desserts: Tremont Goodie Shop and Cheryl’s Cookies

Flowers and rentals: Jorgensen Farms

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Stationery: Peabody Papers

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus at Easton and Courtyard by Marriott Columbus New Albany

Guest favors: Custom koozies

Personalized masks: ForYourParty.com

Rehearsal dinner: Hilton Columbus at Easton

Bride’s attire: Stella York gown and a veil from Twirl (Kenton), shoes from Nordstrom; gown cleaning/preservation by Dale Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: The Bride Bar (now closed)

Groom’s attire: Suit from Pursuit

Rings: Tropiano & Son Jewelers (Raritan, NJ)

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s suits: Men’s Wearhouse