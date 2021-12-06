Wedding of the Week: Ashley and Zach Sinclair

Feb. 13, 2021 | Ashley (Lynch) and Zach Sinclair are proof that the online dating algorithm can work—the pair were each other’s first dates after joining Match.com. Their first real-life meeting, in February 2017, was an hourslong Starbucks date that “only ended because Zach’s dad was in town and they had plans,” Ashley says. On the fourth anniversary of their first date, the pair were wed by a family friend at Scioto Reserve Country Club.

They incorporated several personal touches into their wedding-day attire: Ashley’s gown included buttons from her mother’s and grandmother’s wedding dresses, while Zach’s suit was lined with his family’s tartan, imported from Scotland. Ashley also incorporated lace from her grandmother’s wedding gown into her bouquet. The Sinclairs also incorporated a shared tradition from each of their families into their reception: a cookie table featuring treats made by family and friends.

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

“One of the most memorable moments of our wedding was the exchange of the vows,” Ashley notes. “We each wrote our own vows, and they were incredibly heartfelt and beautiful. … Our ceremony was filled with love, laughter and tears.”

Instead a professionally choreographed first dance—“We had planned to take dance lessons, but then COVID hit and that idea went out the door,” Ashley says—the couple spent the week before their wedding watching YouTube tutorials to create their own choreography to “Conversations in the Dark” by John Legend.

“Planning a wedding during COVID is not an easy task,” Ashley says. “We were lucky enough to not have to change the date of our wedding, and we didn't have any vendors cancel on us. However, the total number of guests expected to attend decreased by 50 percent.” She and Zach took a number of measures to ensure the safety and comfort of their loved ones, including hosting their ceremony on Zoom for those who couldn’t attend (“Some of our Zoom guests even sent us a picture to include in our guest book!” Ashley notes), checked temperatures at the door and offered colored wrist bands for guests to indicate their comfort level with personal interaction.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect that I would be wearing a mask that covered my face for the majority of my wedding or royally mess up Zach's beard, but we did it—and I wouldn't change a thing,” Ashley says. “Not only was it magical and so very memorable, but no one got sick and everyone respected one another.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Scioto Reserve Country Club

Photographer: Peak & Sparrow Creative

Desserts: Cake from The Cake Studio; cookies made by family and friends

Flowers: Madison House Designs

Ceremony/cocktail hour music: Pianist Steve Banks

Reception music: DJ Joey Blayze

Stationery: Paper Occasions

Photo booth: The Columbus Photo Booth Co.

Guest favors: Cookie table bags, Jordan almonds and photo booth strips

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Nicola Restaurant & Bar

Bride’s attire: Hayley Paige gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, shoes from Nordstrom, jewelry from Etsy and Worthington Jewelers; cleaning/preservation by Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Almaz Faces

Groom’s attire: Customized suit from Pursuit, tie from The Tie Bar

Rings: Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s suits: Suits from Pursuit