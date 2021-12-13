Wedding of the Week: Manon and Jonathen Neu

Nov. 23, 2019 | Manon (McGovern) and Jonathen Neu’s love story has a rom-com-worthy beginning … if you believe Jonathen’s version of events. The pair met in 2015 at the corporate fitness center Manon managed: “Jon needed first aid, though he claims he was faking it to talk to me,” she says. “We ran into each other a couple months later, and the rest was history!”

Three years later, at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Jon didn’t need a ploy. He popped the question while the pair were perusing the Conservatory Aglow lights.

For their big day, the couple decorated their venue with photos of their parents’ and grandparents’ weddings, plus photos of their dogs. (They even handed out special treat bags to their guests who were puppy parents!) And when their officiant, a mutual friend, asked Jon for his “I do,” the groom had an enthusiastic response: “Hell yeah!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Strongwater Events

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography

Desserts: The Suisse Shop Bakery, Peace Love and Little Donuts, and Strongwater Events

Flowers: Petals & Leaves

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Stationery: Triple Threat Press and Etsy

Guest favors: Personalized M&Ms

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown from The Dress Bridal Boutique, shoes from Target, accessories from Etsy and Macy’s

Bride’s hair and makeup: refEYEance Makeup & Hair

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Rings: Helzberg Diamonds

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie

Flower girl’s dress: Walmart

Groomsmen’s suits: The Black Tux

Ring bearer’s suit: Kohl’s