Wedding of the Week: Manon and Jonathen Neu

A meet-cute fit for the big screen

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Manon and Jonathen Neu married on Nov. 23, 2019.

Nov. 23, 2019 | Manon (McGovern) and Jonathen Neu’s love story has a rom-com-worthy beginning … if you believe Jonathen’s version of events. The pair met in 2015 at the corporate fitness center Manon managed: “Jon needed first aid, though he claims he was faking it to talk to me,” she says. “We ran into each other a couple months later, and the rest was history!” 

Three years later, at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Jon didn’t need a ploy. He popped the question while the pair were perusing the Conservatory Aglow lights. 

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

For their big day, the couple decorated their venue with photos of their parents’ and grandparents’ weddings, plus photos of their dogs. (They even handed out special treat bags to their guests who were puppy parents!) And when their officiant, a mutual friend, asked Jon for his “I do,” the groom had an enthusiastic response: “Hell yeah!” 

Vendors  

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Strongwater Events 

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography 

Desserts: The Suisse Shop BakeryPeace Love and Little Donuts, and Strongwater Events 

Flowers: Petals & Leaves 

Music: Buckeye Entertainment 

Stationery: Triple Threat Press and Etsy 

Guest favors: Personalized M&Ms 

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus 

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown from The Dress Bridal Boutique, shoes from Target, accessories from Etsy and Macy’s 

Bride’s hair and makeuprefEYEance Makeup & Hair 

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux 

Rings: Helzberg Diamonds 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Azazie 

Flower girl’s dress: Walmart 

Groomsmen’s suits: The Black Tux 

Ring bearer’s suit: Kohl’s 