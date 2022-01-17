Real Columbus Wedding: DeSháe and Warren Ball

Tom Hanks

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021.

May 29, 2021 | DeSháe (Nelson) Ball and Warren Ball Jr.’s love story began like many others—the pair met as students at St. Francis DeSales High School on the North Side—but their wedding day was extraordinary.

“We were high school sweethearts, and we were together for six years before we got engaged,” says Warren.

The couple married on May 29 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Columbus’ Northeast Side.

“We wanted our marriage—our union, our covenant—to be in the house of the Lord,” says DeSháe. “Warren’s pastor married us; it was great to have … someone who knew us do that.”

Personal touches didn’t end with the officiant, either. Every detail of the Balls’ wedding, from the theme (whimsical and earthy) to the color palette (ivory, champagne and green) to the walk down the aisle was carefully considered.

The pair opted not to do a first look, saving that special moment for the traditional walk down the aisle. Still, DeSháe and Warren tweaked tradition to fit their vision for the day.

“We had everyone remain seated so that when I walked into the sanctuary, Warren would be able to see me instantly, without any interference,” DeSháe says. “Walking down the aisle with my mom and seeing his face filled me with so many emotions. But I [will] always treasure the moment my mom and grandma gave me away to my husband; it was a moment where I was surrounded by those who mean so much to me, and I could see the love in their faces.”

While the couple no longer lives in Columbus—after college, Warren moved to California and DeSháe moved to New Jersey, where they now live—they felt that holding the wedding in their hometown was a no-brainer.

“We wanted to have family and friends there to bring it all in,” Warren says.

As one of the first weddings to take place after Gov. Mike DeWine lifted COVID-19 health orders in Ohio, there was ample reason for the Balls’ 100 guests to celebrate.

“During the reception, we couldn’t keep people off the dance floor,” DeSháe recalls. “It felt like everyone was so tired of being at home, and this was the first time we were all able to get up and celebrate something good happening, as well as to enjoy one another’s company.”

Vendors

Ceremony: Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church

Reception: North Bank Park Pavilion

Caterer: 5 Star Planning

Cake: Kennedy’s Kakes

Planner: Morgan Taylor’d Events

Florist and rentals: Prema Designs

Music: Lo-Key Entertainment (Valley View)

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Stationery: Minted.com

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Family Life Center at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church

Bride’s attire: Liz Martinez gown from Spina Bride (New York City) for ceremony, Berta Bridal gown from L’Fay Bridal (Chatham, New Jersey) for reception, Bella Belle shoes, accessories from Macy’s and Olive + Piper

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by W Style Lounge, makeup by Prince Tempting

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Bride’s rings from Elegant Creations Inc. (New York City), groom’s ring from Jared

Bridesmaids’ attire: Reformation gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse