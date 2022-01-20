Real Columbus Wedding: Lindsay and Adam Ingram

David Rees

July 3, 2021 | Lindsay (Tsai) and Adam Ingram knew they wanted their wedding to be one thing: simple. But planning during the COVID-19 pandemic led to setbacks they couldn’t have imagined.

The couple met while attending pharmacy school in 2012 and were out with mutual friends when they locked eyes on the dance floor. The pair had an instant attraction and soon learned they shared many interests.

“I knew she was The One very early on, once it was obvious she was not only beautiful and smart but also fun—loved music, dancing and my jokes,” says Adam.

After six years together, they decided to take a last-minute trip to Sedona, Arizona, in December 2019. On the summit of a hiking trail, Adam got down on one knee with a ring. A drone Adam had brought with him was recording the whole proposal, capturing perfect shots with red rocks in the background.

Adam and Lindsay booked their wedding for July 2021; they figured the long engagement would make for hassle-free planning. But once the pandemic began, the couple’s wedding plans became more and more uncertain.

“Every time we paid a deposit, we kept wondering why we were paying so much money when we weren’t even sure if we could have our wedding,” says Lindsay.

Even with many stressful setbacks—venue closures, DJ cancellations and changing COVID guidelines—Adam and Lindsay were still able to host the summer wedding they had dreamed of. On July 3, the couple wed with friends and family in attendance, reunited for the first time since early 2020.

“It truly felt like the perfect timing for so much celebration, and we felt so much love from everyone,” says Lindsay.

She and Adam both love dancing and wanted to make their first dance unique, so they began taking lessons for a choreographed number a few months before the big day.

“We didn’t tell anyone about our plans, so everyone was so surprised when they heard our song and saw everything,” says Lindsay. “I had chills the whole time, because it was such a production.”

The couple had two celebrations: a traditional party the night of the ceremony and a tea ceremony to honor the blending of their families on July 31. There, Lindsay wore a custom-made cheongsam—a Chinese wedding dress. “It was really special to have both our families together for this,” she says.

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021.