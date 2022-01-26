Real Columbus Wedding: Jasmine and Sydnee Roberts-Crews

Rylan Lee

As celebrations of two people coming together, weddings are often a showcase of what is unique to and special about a couple. For Jasmine Roberts and Sydnee Crews, who met at a National Urban League conference and who each took the new last name Roberts-Crews, celebrating their individuality undeniably meant celebrating their Black, queer love.

“We wanted to be really intentional about celebrating Black love, specifically, knowing that that’s what people see with us first, and then it’s also how we were socialized first. And being Black is very important to us,” explains Sydnee.

The pair prioritized this from the beginning, intentionally choosing vendors that were Black- and/or queer-owned and scheduling their wedding for Juneteenth. Indeed, it seemed nothing short of kismet to the couple that the day celebrating Black liberation during Pride Month fell on a Saturday, and that the day was available at their dream venue.

On their wedding day, they also integrated Black American and West African traditions, such as jumping the broom, a practice believed to bless the marriage, and having Sydnee’s dad give a blessing. For their table centerpieces, the couple framed pictures of famous Black creators, ranging from Dorothy Dandridge to James Baldwin to Kendrick Lamar.

“We believe in emancipation through love. That was kind of our thing,” reflects Jasmine. “I don’t know how the words came to me, but I just felt—I don’t want to say ‘freedom,’ because it’s really cliché, but I did feel that our wedding could provide a space of celebrating humanity.”

And a celebration it was. The joy of the day seemed to spill out in every moment—from Jasmine’s tearful exchange with her mom at the altar to typically spotlight-shy Sydnee taking over the dance floor during Rihanna’s “Work.” And as a celebration of their love, Jasmine and Sydnee’s wedding wouldn’t have been complete without two critical components: brunch for the midday meal and a last dance to Prince’s “Take Me With You.”

Now just shy of six months since their wedding, Jasmine still finds herself reeling from the experience.

“I still just am like, ‘Was that my wedding?’ ” she says. “I’m just honored. I’m honored to have lived long enough to experience finding a life partner and understanding why people want to do this. … She’s my best friend.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Kitchen

Cake: Kennedy’s Kakes

Planner: Andréa’s Occasions

Florist: The Flowerman and Expressions Floral Design Studio

Ceremony music: Stephen Spottswood of the Columbus Cultural Orchestra

Reception music: Plan and Party Columbus

Photographer: Ryan Jones Photography

Stationery: TheKnot.com

Accommodations: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Rehearsal dinner: Martini Modern Italian

Brides’ attire: Madi Lane Bridal gown from Luxe Redux Bridal, veil made by Carolyn Fang and Bella Belle shoes (Jasmine), gown from David's Bridal and shoes from DSW (Sydnee)

Brides’ hair and makeup: Hair by Tamika Taylor of Salon Lofts (Jasmine) and Che Guy (Sydnee); makeup by Almaz Faces (Jasmine) and Makeup by Sali K (Sydnee)

Rings: Engagement rings from Jared (Jasmine) and Diamonds Direct (Sydnee); wedding bands from Jared

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from David's Bridal

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021.