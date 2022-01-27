Real Columbus Wedding: Linda and Steve Selby

Peter Tonguette

Aug. 1, 2021 | In Rodgers and Hammerstein’s much-loved musical Carousel, not even death can dilute the love between heroine Julie Jordan and her beau, Billy Bigelow.

As high school students in Mansfield, future couple Linda Miller and Steve Selby performed in a local production of Carousel. They fell in love but, within a few years, went their separate ways. They each got married to others, with whom they have grown children.

Yet, like Julie and Billy, Linda and Steve discovered that their love for each other endured. In 2019, after being out of touch for nearly 40 years, the couple reconnected. Two years later, in August 2021, they tied the knot. Despite the time that had elapsed, their eventual reunion had the sort of inevitability of a plot line in a classic show.

In their youth, the couple experienced what can only be described as a natural rapport and attraction. “I remember reading back in my journals about how gorgeous he was,” says Linda, whose career in technology eventually took her to California.

Years passed. Then, after the death of his father late in 2018, Steve contacted Linda. They rediscovered why they’d been drawn to each other and found new things to appreciate, too.

“By the time a person has graduated high school, their core values have been pretty much locked in,” says Steve, who stayed in Central Ohio and also works in the technology field. “I loved what that was [for Linda]. I said, ‘Now it’s going to be the fun part of getting caught up with the rest of you.’ ”

By November 2019, Linda moved back to Central Ohio to be with Steve and, a year later, they were engaged. Contemplating various venues in a state she had not resided in for decades, Linda was drawn to the Darby House. “I wanted a rustic, botanical feel to the wedding, and I think the farmhouses and the land really provided that for us,” she says.

Other touches were informed by the couple’s background: Linda, who had studied fashion merchandising, handcrafted her light gray, silk satin gown and a “unity quilt,” which she presented to Steve during their ceremony. In a nod to the early roots of their relationship, the wedding included 1980s-era music, including the processional. It all points to a shared history that has turned into a shared future.

“We were raised in the same place; we have all the same references—music, movies,” Linda says. “Those things make a difference ... when you meet someone again.”

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021