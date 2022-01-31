Real Columbus Wedding: Erin and Aaron Gutentag

Oct. 4, 2020 | Erin (Wetherby) and Aaron Gutentag go way back—we’re talking way, way back. The pair attended middle and high school together in the Olentangy Local School District, though they didn’t start dating until college. Eventually, Aaron’s job in the film industry took him to Atlanta, Georgia, and Erin followed. Aaron proposed after the pair had been dating for three years, during a hike at one of their favorite area mountains.

The pair returned to Central Ohio for their wedding, but they brought elements of their new home state with them: Southern elements were incorporated throughout. Southern blues played during cocktail hour, and the dinner menu included dishes like pan-fried buttermilk chicken, braised short rib, and maple- and bourbon-glazed salmon, and twice-baked macaroni and cheese. Even the floral arrangements hinted at the Peach State with peach-colored blooms. The couple also hosted a bourbon tasting station at the bar, which was paired with a cigar bar that had guests mingling outside all evening.

Related:Make Your Wedding Stand Out with Dazzling Details

Despite the challenges of a COVID-era wedding, coupled with some wedding-day rain, Erin says the day was wonderful thanks in part to their vendors. “Our day could not have happened with the Jorgensen team,” she says. “They truly are a one-stop shop in terms of everything you need to make your wedding an absolute dream.”

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Dessert: Custom chocolate caramel apples from online retailer Mrs. Prindables

Florist and rentals: Jorgensen Farms

Music:Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Lauren Anne Photography

Stationery: Minted.com

Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Sunday brunch:Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Groom’s parents’ house

Bride’s attire:Tara LaTour gown, Leanne Marshall cape and a veil from The Sentimentalist (Atlanta), Badgley Mischka shoes from Nordstrom, vintage jewelry, custom last name hair clip from Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Identity Atelier, makeup by Rose Gold Leopard Beauty

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings:Brilliant Earth

Bridesmaids’ attire: Lulus and Nordstrom

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits