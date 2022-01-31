Real Columbus Wedding: Erin and Aaron Gutentag
An "absolute dream” at Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove
Oct. 4, 2020 | Erin (Wetherby) and Aaron Gutentag go way back—we’re talking way, way back. The pair attended middle and high school together in the Olentangy Local School District, though they didn’t start dating until college. Eventually, Aaron’s job in the film industry took him to Atlanta, Georgia, and Erin followed. Aaron proposed after the pair had been dating for three years, during a hike at one of their favorite area mountains.
The pair returned to Central Ohio for their wedding, but they brought elements of their new home state with them: Southern elements were incorporated throughout. Southern blues played during cocktail hour, and the dinner menu included dishes like pan-fried buttermilk chicken, braised short rib, and maple- and bourbon-glazed salmon, and twice-baked macaroni and cheese. Even the floral arrangements hinted at the Peach State with peach-colored blooms. The couple also hosted a bourbon tasting station at the bar, which was paired with a cigar bar that had guests mingling outside all evening.
Related:Make Your Wedding Stand Out with Dazzling Details
Despite the challenges of a COVID-era wedding, coupled with some wedding-day rain, Erin says the day was wonderful thanks in part to their vendors. “Our day could not have happened with the Jorgensen team,” she says. “They truly are a one-stop shop in terms of everything you need to make your wedding an absolute dream.”
Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove
Dessert: Custom chocolate caramel apples from online retailer Mrs. Prindables
Florist and rentals: Jorgensen Farms
Music:Josh Staley Productions
Photographer: Lauren Anne Photography
Stationery: Minted.com
Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Dublin
Sunday brunch:Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Groom’s parents’ house
Bride’s attire:Tara LaTour gown, Leanne Marshall cape and a veil from The Sentimentalist (Atlanta), Badgley Mischka shoes from Nordstrom, vintage jewelry, custom last name hair clip from Etsy
Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Identity Atelier, makeup by Rose Gold Leopard Beauty
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings:Brilliant Earth
Bridesmaids’ attire: Lulus and Nordstrom
Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits