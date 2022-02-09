Real Columbus Wedding: McKenna and Josh Ryan
High school sweethearts design a day that is uniquely them.
Nov. 7, 2020 | Coworkers-turned-friends-turned-spouses McKenna (Kaser) and Josh Ryan first met as high-schoolers while bagging groceries in Dublin one summer. “Our friendship was built on complaining about our managers and seeing who could push the most shopping carts in the Kroger parking lot,” McKenna recalls. The following January, McKenna confessed to having feelings for Josh, who in turn admitted he’d had a crush on her the entire time. The pair dated for six years and eventually moved to Cincinnati together, where Josh proposed over dinner at McKenna’s favorite brewery. (They relocated again to Austin, Texas, last spring.)
Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club
The couple’s big day had to be rescheduled from May 2020 to November of that year, and COVID caused other planning stress when the couple’s travel company went out of business, leaving them to save up for their honeymoon a second time.
“To say that planning our wedding during COVID was extremely difficult is an understatement,” McKenna says. “There were times we wanted to elope for sure! However, we clung tighter to each other during that process, and I wouldn’t have changed our wedding day for anything.”
From ultra-personal musical selections (“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s “Cinderella” for the processional and The Office theme song for the recessional, to name two) to a glass paperweight unity ceremony to co-toasting at dinner to a custom guest book concept designed by a local artist, the Ryans made sure their wedding reflected them.
“[Our wedding] was absolutely perfect,” McKenna says. “A huge thanks to our parents, family and friends for being so supportive, and for showing up. It will forever be a happy memory in our minds—it all worked out in the end!”
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer:The Club at Corazón
Officiant: Run to an Elopement
Unity ceremony:Unity in Glass
Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery
Florist: Hilliard Floral Design
Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment
Photographer: Andrew and Chrissy Photography
Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography
Stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions
Transportation: R Man Van
Accommodations: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin and Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Refectory Restaurant
Sunday brunch caterer: The Berwick
Bride’s attire: Madison James gown and a veil from Lace Bridal Couture (Cincinnati), shoes from David’s Bridal, accessories from Etsy
Gown alterations: A Fit of Perfection (Dayton)
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Simply Makeup & Hair
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings:Brilliant Earth
Bridesmaids’ attire: Bill Levkkoff gowns from Bridal & Formal (Cincinnati)
Flower girls’ dresses: Macy’s
Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse