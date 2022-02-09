Real Columbus Wedding: McKenna and Josh Ryan

Nov. 7, 2020 | Coworkers-turned-friends-turned-spouses McKenna (Kaser) and Josh Ryan first met as high-schoolers while bagging groceries in Dublin one summer. “Our friendship was built on complaining about our managers and seeing who could push the most shopping carts in the Kroger parking lot,” McKenna recalls. The following January, McKenna confessed to having feelings for Josh, who in turn admitted he’d had a crush on her the entire time. The pair dated for six years and eventually moved to Cincinnati together, where Josh proposed over dinner at McKenna’s favorite brewery. (They relocated again to Austin, Texas, last spring.)

The couple’s big day had to be rescheduled from May 2020 to November of that year, and COVID caused other planning stress when the couple’s travel company went out of business, leaving them to save up for their honeymoon a second time.

“To say that planning our wedding during COVID was extremely difficult is an understatement,” McKenna says. “There were times we wanted to elope for sure! However, we clung tighter to each other during that process, and I wouldn’t have changed our wedding day for anything.”

From ultra-personal musical selections (“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s “Cinderella” for the processional and The Office theme song for the recessional, to name two) to a glass paperweight unity ceremony to co-toasting at dinner to a custom guest book concept designed by a local artist, the Ryans made sure their wedding reflected them.

“[Our wedding] was absolutely perfect,” McKenna says. “A huge thanks to our parents, family and friends for being so supportive, and for showing up. It will forever be a happy memory in our minds—it all worked out in the end!”

