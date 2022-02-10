Real Columbus Wedding: Debbie and Nate Wakefield

Oct. 10, 2020 | It was love at second date for Debbie (Gillum) and Nate Wakefield. The pair met in 2016 on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel and enjoyed a first date at Martini Modern Italian, but it was the second date—a picnic at Chadwick Arboretum on Ohio State University campus—where Debbie realized she was smitten. That date was so pivotal, in fact, that the pair made picnics a tradition to celebrate the anniversary of when they became officially a couple.

Their big day had a similar sweet and simple vibe. “We didn’t want our wedding to be over-the-top or a big production,” Debbie says. “We wanted it to be a celebration of our love and a gathering of loved ones.”

Achieving that goal during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, but Debbie and Nate took plenty of precautions to ensure a safe gathering, from testing themselves just before the big day to California-style, socially distanced seating during the ceremony to creating an alternative cocktail hour format with trivia questions about the newlyweds.

“We definitely wanted to make sure everyone felt safe and comfortable,” Debbie says. “Since guests couldn’t get up and mingle like normal, it was a fun activity and a way for our family and friends to get to know us better.”

Despite its challenges, the day was filled with emotion and personal touches. Debbie’s best friend and maid of honor, Emily, handmade the vases in each table’s centerpieces. The Wakefields provided guests with a code for a free Lyft ride to and from the venue as an added convenience. And they chose a nontraditional first dance song: “So Let Us Create” by Jukebox the Ghost.

“We both like this band, liked how it was a short slow song since we’re not good dancers, and we liked the lyrics,” Debbie says.

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds went leaf-peeping in the finger lakes region of upstate New York, enjoying time at a cute bed-and-breakfast, hiking in the area—apt, as Nate proposed while on a hike at Stroud’s Run near Athens, Ohio—and visiting wineries.

