Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Sam Moynihan

Oct. 3, 2020 | Choosing a wedding venue can be a difficult task for many engaged couples, but for Emily (DeLong) and Steven “Sam” Moynihan, it was a no-brainer. The pair met on a dating app in 2014, shortly after Sam, who works in the turf industry, moved to Dublin to work at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Although Sam’s job has since taken the pair to Maryland, they chose Muirfield for their wedding day in a nod to that history. Interestingly, that’s also where Emily’s parents married in 1989!

The day featured other details that paid homage to Muirfield’s role in their meeting: The signature drink, the Samily, was a riff on a drink that used to be served at The Memorial Tournament, and the late-night snack consisted of the country club’s signature “Muirfield Milkshakes” and fries.

More personal details included customized elements like a monogram displayed throughout the space, a Champagne bottle and acrylic stir sticks. And one of Emily’s bridesmaids, Samantha Strange, owns The Cheesecake Girl, so she whipped up cheesecake s’mores to accompany the traditional wedding cake.

But a major highlight of the day, Emily says, was taking portrait photos on the golf course. “We took most of our photos before the ceremony, so post-ceremony it was just us,” she says. Country club staff drove the couple’s photographer and videographer in one golf cart, while Sam, as a former employee, had the privilege of being the only groom allowed to drive a cart on his own with Emily. “It was the first moment we got to be alone together post-ceremony, and it was so special,” she says. “A few minutes later, when we were taking pictures in front of the clubhouse during cocktail hour, our guests organically moved to the edge of the balcony and were cheering for us. It was such a fun, lighthearted moment!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dessert: The Cake Studio and The Cheesecake Girl

Planner: Tanya Irelan Events

Florist: Dalay Ket Event Design

Rentals: Dalay Ket Event Design and Event Source

Custom stir sticks: AcrylicSticks.com

Custom Champagne bottle: Madeline Creative

Unity ceremony supplies: Unity in Glass

Ceremony music: Kristopher Keith Trio

Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Dayna

Photographer: Nicole Dixon Photographic

Videographer: Jonah Epps Films

Photo booth: The Columbus Photo Booth Co.

Stationery: You’re Invited

Monogram design: Amanda C. Bee on Etsy

Transportation: The BEAT

Accommodations: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo Dublin

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown, a veil and a headband from White of Dublin, Christian Louboutin shoes, bracelets from Leo Alfred Jewelers, Sophia Webster clutch, J. Crew denim jacket embroidered by Embroidery Design Group

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: PENZONE Salons + Spas

Groom’s attire: Michael Kors tuxedo from Capital Custom Clothiers (Annapolis, Maryland), Tiffany & Co. cuff links

Rings: Radcliffe Jewelers (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bridesmaids’ attire:Sorella Vita gowns from Off White

Flower girl’s attire: Nordstrom

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo and Capital Custom Clothiers

Editor's note: A prior version of this story incorrectly identified the couple's venue, Muirfield Village Golf Club.