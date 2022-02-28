Real Columbus Wedding: Rachael and Erik Heinmiller

July 10, 2021 | High school sweethearts Rachael (Ahler) and Erik Heinmiller were among the many couples who married in a small ceremony on July 11, 2020, and paired their reception with a one-year vow renewal. They found ways to tie the two events together, like using the same processional song at the wedding and vow renewal.

The pair first met as freshmen at Bishop Hartley High School in 2007. “We went to all four homecomings and both proms together,” Rachael says. Erik proposed 12 years later, in the summer of 2019, at the Scioto Mile.

Because their 2020 ceremony included just 10 close family members, celebrating with their 160 guests the following summer was the biggest highlight of the 2021 party, Rachael says. “Another one of our favorite moments was dancing on the dance floor with Erik’s grandmother in her wheelchair.”

The Heinmillers leaned on family and friends to help make their 2021 celebration ultra-personal, their best man created a custom illustration to serve as their guest book, and Rachael’s cousin baked and decorated their wedding cake.

“We had the best day,” Rachael says of the vow renewal and reception. “It truly felt like our wedding day.”

