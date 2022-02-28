Real Columbus Wedding: Rachael and Erik Heinmiller

Dual celebrations make for “the best day” for high school sweethearts.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Rachael and Erik Heinmiller celebrated their marriage on July 10, 2021, at the Columbus Museum of Art.

July 10, 2021 | High school sweethearts Rachael (Ahler) and Erik Heinmiller were among the many couples who married in a small ceremony on July 11, 2020, and paired their reception with a one-year vow renewal. They found ways to tie the two events together, like using the same processional song at the wedding and vow renewal. 

The pair first met as freshmen at Bishop Hartley High School in 2007. “We went to all four homecomings and both proms together,” Rachael says. Erik proposed 12 years later, in the summer of 2019, at the Scioto Mile.  

Because their 2020 ceremony included just 10 close family members, celebrating with their 160 guests the following summer was the biggest highlight of the 2021 party, Rachael says. “Another one of our favorite moments was dancing on the dance floor with Erik’s grandmother in her wheelchair.” 

The Heinmillers leaned on family and friends to help make their 2021 celebration ultra-personal, their best man created a custom illustration to serve as their guest book, and Rachael’s cousin baked and decorated their wedding cake. 

“We had the best day,” Rachael says of the vow renewal and reception. “It truly felt like our wedding day.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony: Sacred Heart Church on July 10, 2020 

Vow renewal, reception and caterer: Columbus Museum of Art on July 10, 2021 

Dessert: Cake by family member, doughnuts from Buckeye Donuts 

Florist: Griffin’s Floral Design 

Chivari chairs: All Occasions Party Rental

Vow renewal and cocktail hour music: Columbus Musicians 

Reception music: Buckeye Entertainment 

Photographer:Carrs and Co. Photography House 

Stationery: Minted.com and Etsy 

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co. 

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque 

Bride’s attire: Calla Blanche gown and a veil from Hyde Park Bridal (Cincinnati), shoes from Macy’s, accessories from Olive + Piper 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Le Petit Z, makeup by Le Rêve Makeup & Hair 

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Jared and Diamonds Direct 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse 