Real Columbus Wedding: Kaitlyn and Adam Thomas
One couple makes Mondays fun again with a weekday wedding.
July 26, 2021 | To Kaitlyn (Rohde) and Adam Thomas, “a case of the Mondays” might be much better than it sounds to most. That’s because the oft-dreaded day of the week was the backdrop for two major relationship milestones: their engagement in 2019 (“on a random Monday night at hour house just before bed,” Kaitlyn says, “I wanted it to be private … so this was perfect and very ‘us!’ ”) and their delayed wedding celebration in 2021.
“Our wedding was originally planned for Dec. 12, 2020,” Kaitlyn explains. “We postponed in November as things started to get worse again, but still got married with our close family on our original wedding date at Jorgensen. … The groom got his small, intimate wedding in December, and the bride got her big wedding celebration the following July!”
Of course, the bevy of postponed weddings from 2020 to 2021 meant finding an available weekend at one of the city’s most popular venues was challenging to say the least. Not to be deterred, the Thomases opted for a Monday night celebration.
“Looking out into the greenhouse during the ceremony and onto the dance floor during the reception and seeing all of those people there for us on a Monday night” was the most memorable moment of the day, Kaitlyn says. “It was so cool—170 of our closest family and friends.”
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove
Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake
Florist: Hilliard Floral Design
Music: The Conspiracy Band
Photographer: Nicole Dixon Photographic
Stationery: Peabody Papers (now closed)
Acrylic signage: Signatures by Sheri
Guest favors: Cookies from The Sunflour Bake Shoppe
Accommodations: Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus New Albany
Rehearsal dinner: Old Bag of Nails
Bride’s attire: Gown from Blush Bridal (Cincinnati), Badgley Mischka shoes, accessories from Etsy
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Beyoutiful Creations Bridal, makeup by State of Face
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from The Black Tux
Rings: Engagement ring from Bo-K's Jewelers (Centerville), wedding bands from Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux