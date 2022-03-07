Real Columbus Wedding: Kaitlyn and Adam Thomas

July 26, 2021 | To Kaitlyn (Rohde) and Adam Thomas, “a case of the Mondays” might be much better than it sounds to most. That’s because the oft-dreaded day of the week was the backdrop for two major relationship milestones: their engagement in 2019 (“on a random Monday night at hour house just before bed,” Kaitlyn says, “I wanted it to be private … so this was perfect and very ‘us!’ ”) and their delayed wedding celebration in 2021.

“Our wedding was originally planned for Dec. 12, 2020,” Kaitlyn explains. “We postponed in November as things started to get worse again, but still got married with our close family on our original wedding date at Jorgensen. … The groom got his small, intimate wedding in December, and the bride got her big wedding celebration the following July!”

Related:Get the Best of Both Worlds with a Mini-mony and Delayed Reception

Of course, the bevy of postponed weddings from 2020 to 2021 meant finding an available weekend at one of the city’s most popular venues was challenging to say the least. Not to be deterred, the Thomases opted for a Monday night celebration.

“Looking out into the greenhouse during the ceremony and onto the dance floor during the reception and seeing all of those people there for us on a Monday night” was the most memorable moment of the day, Kaitlyn says. “It was so cool—170 of our closest family and friends.”

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Florist: Hilliard Floral Design

Music: The Conspiracy Band

Photographer: Nicole Dixon Photographic

Stationery: Peabody Papers (now closed)

Acrylic signage: Signatures by Sheri

Guest favors: Cookies from The Sunflour Bake Shoppe

Accommodations: Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus New Albany

Rehearsal dinner: Old Bag of Nails

Bride’s attire: Gown from Blush Bridal (Cincinnati), Badgley Mischka shoes, accessories from Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Beyoutiful Creations Bridal, makeup by State of Face

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from The Black Tux

Rings: Engagement ring from Bo-K's Jewelers (Centerville), wedding bands from Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux