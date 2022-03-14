Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Dwight Owen

Aug. 7, 2020 | If you read the “Best of Both Worlds” story in our print issue or online, you might recognize Ashley (Martin) and Dwight Owen. The couple’s original May 2020 wedding was thrown off course when Gov. Mike DeWine prohibited mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 and their planned venue, Juniper, closed for good the following month.

With the help of their wedding planner at Aisle & Co., the couple quickly changed tactics. Dwight’s father was facing health challenges, and they wanted to be sure he was part of their wedding, so they opted for a small ceremony and dinner on Aug. 7, 2020. “We are forever thankful that he was able to celebrate with us,” Ashley says; he died in 2021, before the couple’s postponed, large-scale ceremony and reception. Similarly, Ashley and Dwight were able to include their beloved dog Bella, who herself passed away just a few months after the wedding.

“After having a pandemic, a postponement, another postponement, our venue closing—when we arrived to our wedding day, it was intimate and we were fully present for the whole thing,” Ashley says. “We just felt so overwhelmed by love and gratitude in that day.”

One year and one week after their wedding, the Owens and their family and friends gathered at the Columbus Museum of Art—on “lucky Friday the 13th,” Ashley notes—for a vow ceremony and wedding reception. To honor Dwight’s late father, the couple added an iced coffee bar to their reception—a nod to his favorite beverage.

“Anytime I reflect, I feel gratitude,” Ashley says. “The wedding is the least important part. It came down to this: We have a lot of people who love us a whole lot.”

See photos from both the 2020 and 2021 celebrations in the slideshows below.

2020 Vendors

Ceremony: Short North Church

Reception: Paulie Gee’s Short North

Cake: From Scratch Cupcakes

Planner:Aisle & Co.

Florist:Petals & Leaves

Photographer: Photo 243

Videographer: Emily Schutz Photo & Film

Stationery: DIY

Rehearsal dinner: Rooh Columbus

Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal; custom Ellie Wren shoes

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Citrine Hair and Skin

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from The Black Tux

Rings: A family friend made Ashley’s engagement ring; wedding bands are from Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux

2021 Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Columbus Museum of Art

Caterer: Together & Co.

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Florist: Petals & Leaves

Music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Photo 243

Videographer: Emily Schutz Photo & Film

Stationery: DIY

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Saturday brunch: Hosted at couple’s apartment complex clubhouse, catering by Freedom a la Cart

Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal; custom Ellie Wren shoes

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Citrine Hair and Skin

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: A family friend made Ashley’s engagement ring; wedding bands are from Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse