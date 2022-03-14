Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Dwight Owen
Dual celebrations allowed for special inclusions without compromising safety.
Aug. 7, 2020 | If you read the “Best of Both Worlds” story in our print issue or online, you might recognize Ashley (Martin) and Dwight Owen. The couple’s original May 2020 wedding was thrown off course when Gov. Mike DeWine prohibited mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 and their planned venue, Juniper, closed for good the following month.
With the help of their wedding planner at Aisle & Co., the couple quickly changed tactics. Dwight’s father was facing health challenges, and they wanted to be sure he was part of their wedding, so they opted for a small ceremony and dinner on Aug. 7, 2020. “We are forever thankful that he was able to celebrate with us,” Ashley says; he died in 2021, before the couple’s postponed, large-scale ceremony and reception. Similarly, Ashley and Dwight were able to include their beloved dog Bella, who herself passed away just a few months after the wedding.
“After having a pandemic, a postponement, another postponement, our venue closing—when we arrived to our wedding day, it was intimate and we were fully present for the whole thing,” Ashley says. “We just felt so overwhelmed by love and gratitude in that day.”
One year and one week after their wedding, the Owens and their family and friends gathered at the Columbus Museum of Art—on “lucky Friday the 13th,” Ashley notes—for a vow ceremony and wedding reception. To honor Dwight’s late father, the couple added an iced coffee bar to their reception—a nod to his favorite beverage.
“Anytime I reflect, I feel gratitude,” Ashley says. “The wedding is the least important part. It came down to this: We have a lot of people who love us a whole lot.”
See photos from both the 2020 and 2021 celebrations in the slideshows below.
2020 Vendors
Ceremony: Short North Church
Reception: Paulie Gee’s Short North
Cake: From Scratch Cupcakes
Planner:Aisle & Co.
Florist:Petals & Leaves
Photographer: Photo 243
Videographer: Emily Schutz Photo & Film
Stationery: DIY
Rehearsal dinner: Rooh Columbus
Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal; custom Ellie Wren shoes
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Citrine Hair and Skin
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from The Black Tux
Rings: A family friend made Ashley’s engagement ring; wedding bands are from Worthington Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux
2021 Vendors
Ceremony and reception: Columbus Museum of Art
Caterer: Together & Co.
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake
Planner: Aisle & Co.
Florist: Petals & Leaves
Music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions
Photographer: Photo 243
Videographer: Emily Schutz Photo & Film
Stationery: DIY
Transportation: Cardinal Transportation
Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
Saturday brunch: Hosted at couple’s apartment complex clubhouse, catering by Freedom a la Cart
Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal; custom Ellie Wren shoes
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Citrine Hair and Skin
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: A family friend made Ashley’s engagement ring; wedding bands are from Worthington Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse