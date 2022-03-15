Real Columbus Wedding: Chi’Mere and Jonah Thompson

July 4, 2021 | Ohio State University graduates Chi’Mere (Sullivan) and Jonah Thomspon first met as college students in 2010 at Chi’Mere’s job, but a major component of their relationship—the proposal—is centered around another state.

The pair visited Sunset Beach in Tampa, Florida several times in the summer of 2019, and it became “our beach,” Chi’Mere says. They returned in mid-November that year during a surprise trip that Jonah planned.

“He asked me to make a statement on the beach, and my statement was, ‘I love you, Jonah,’ while dancing and jumping,” Chi’Mere recalls. “That was when he got on one knee and made his statement/proposal.”

The bride says the entire wedding ceremony was unforgettable. “Jonah never stopped making me laugh, even on the altar,” she says. “Thank god, because I did not want to cry my makeup away!”

To close out the evening, the pair selected Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” as the final song; “The same song they [play to] close out bars on campus,” Chi’Mere notes.

