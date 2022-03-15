Real Columbus Wedding: Chi’Mere and Jonah Thompson

An Independence Day wedding for two Ohio State alumni

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Chi’Mere and Jonah Thompson married on July 4, 2021, at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ.

July 4, 2021 | Ohio State University graduates Chi’Mere (Sullivan) and Jonah Thomspon first met as college students in 2010 at Chi’Mere’s job, but a major component of their relationship—the proposal—is centered around another state.  

The pair visited Sunset Beach in Tampa, Florida several times in the summer of 2019, and it became “our beach,” Chi’Mere says. They returned in mid-November that year during a surprise trip that Jonah planned.  

“He asked me to make a statement on the beach, and my statement was, ‘I love you, Jonah,’ while dancing and jumping,” Chi’Mere recalls. “That was when he got on one knee and made his statement/proposal.” 

The bride says the entire wedding ceremony was unforgettable. “Jonah never stopped making me laugh, even on the altar,” she says. “Thank god, because I did not want to cry my makeup away!” 

To close out the evening, the pair selected Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” as the final song; “The same song they [play to] close out bars on campus,” Chi’Mere notes. 

Vendors 

Ceremony: Unity Temple Church of God in Christ 

Officiant: Pastor Jerry Revish 

Reception: Annunciation Banquet and Conference Center 

Caterer: Creative Cuisine 

Cake: Cake by Sweet Ries, other desserts made by family 

Florist:The Flowerman  

Music: DJ Krate Digga 

Photographer: Comfort Photography 

Videographer: Old North Film Co. 

Stationery: Shutterfly.com 

Transportation: Columbus Coach 

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque (newlyweds) and Hyatt Regency Columbus (guests) 

Rehearsal dinner: Texas de Brazil 

Bride’s attire: Joan’s Bridal Couture gown and Jimmy Choo shoes 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Nurtur the Salon, makeup by Malayka Made 

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Markmans (Knoxville, TN) 

Bridesmaids’ and flower girl’s attire: Gowns from Amazon 

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse 