Real Columbus Wedding: Hayley and Eric Petro

July 31, 2021 | Hayley (Dudley) and Eric Petro first met on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel in 2017, and the app—which promises meaningful connections for “people sick of swiping”—fulfilled its purpose. It wasn’t long before Eric was bringing Hayley to his hometown, followed by a visit to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio. The pair returned in March 2020, hiking to Eric’s favorite scenic overlook, where he got down on one knee and proposed.

“Things had just shut down due to the pandemic,” Hayley remembers. “But he didn’t let that stop him, and just moved the proposal to an outside spot.”

Hayley also incorporated throwback touches into their wedding story, wrapping her mom’s wedding veil around her bouquet and using her great-aunt's Champagne flutes for a toast.

"Getting to enjoy time with my groom before the wedding,” was a highlight of the day for Hayley. “I originally was against a first look, but the photographer encouraged it to help with time. It ended up being so special having some time, just us, before everyone arrived.” A close second favorite memory, she adds, is her sisters’ maids of honor speeches. “They went all out and had everyone laughing!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception, caterer, cake and music: WatersEdge Event & Conference Venue

Florist: Fiori Florals

Photographer: Jenna McCarty Photography

Photo booth: Island Girls Photography & Photo Booth

Stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions and DIY

Accommodations: Drury Inn & Suites Columbus Dublin (newlyweds) and Best Western Hilliard Inn & Suites (guests)

Rehearsal dinner: Yabo’s Tacos

Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander gown and a veil from Henri’s Bridal, shoes from Target and accessories from Saks Off 5th

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Avola Lanza Hair Studio

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Pursuit

Rings: Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Kennedy Blue gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Pursuit