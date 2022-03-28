Real Columbus Wedding: Jordan and Jeffrey Blosser

July 24, 2021 | Eight years ago, Jeffrey (Cripe) and Jordan Blosser met on the first day of their first class at the University of Dayton. After discovering that they also lived in the same building, the pair walked back to their dorm together; their first date was just a few weeks later. A friend happened to snap a photo of the pair of them after their date, Jordan says. When she showed the photo to her mom, “her response was, ‘Jordan, that boy is in love with you,’ ” she recalls.

To propose, Jeff took advantage of a trip to Jordan’s family’s vacation home on Buckeye Lake, which has a view of a small lighthouse. He and Jordan took their pup, Milo, for a walk to the lighthouse, where Jeff dropped to one knee.

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

“I heard screaming in the background,” Jordan recalls. “When I turned around, all of our friends and family were standing on the balcony of our lake home. We had people from all over there to celebrate us as we began our journey.”

The Blossers—Jeff took Jordan’s last name—kept guests cool at their July wedding with handheld fans at each seat for the ceremony and an ice cream truck handing out sweet treats during cocktail hour. “We used to live in New Albany and would walk to Johnson’s and enjoy a milkshake and a scoop of ice cream,” Jordan says, so it only made sense for them to serve Johnson’s Real Ice Cream at their wedding.

Other highlights of the day, Jordan says, included the vows she and Jeff wrote for one another and the moments the pair got to spend together, alone, like the first look. “It was special and calming,” she says. “Seeing Jeff for the first time was incredible. It all felt so surreal. It’s a day we have been waiting for for so long. We had to postpone; our original date was July 25, 2020.” Similarly, taking portraits together during the golden hour provided a nice moment together, she adds.

That’s not to say the celebration with family and friends was dull, though. “The dance party was amazing!” Jordan says. “DJ Brad [of Josh Staley Productions] was absolutely incredible. … We have had so many guests ask for his information.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club

Cake: From Scratch Cupcakes

Cocktail hour catering: Johnson’s Real Ice Cream served from The Ice Cream Social (formerly called Eleanor’s Ice Cream food truck)

Planner and day-of stationery: Auburn & Ivory

Florist: State & Arrow Design Co.

Ceremony draping: Serendipity Designs

Music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Jenna Powers Photography

Videographer: Olivü Wedding Co.

Invitations: DIY

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Columbus Club

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown from White of Dublin, veil from BridalsByTeri on Etsy, Sam Edelman shoes, earrings from CleoClassicDesigns on Etsy, bracelet from Untamed Petals

Bride’s makeup: Nikki Jackson Artistry

Groom’s attire: Indochino tuxedo and accessories

Rings: Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry dresses

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s attire: Indochino suits

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Amazon