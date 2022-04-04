Real Columbus Wedding: Megan and Matt Gall

Aug. 28, 2021 | Washington, D.C., residents Megan (Kersh) and Matt Gall returned to Ohio, where they both grew up, for their elevated, modern wedding. “We chose Columbus because Matt went to Ohio state, and our family still lives in Ohio,” Megan says. “We originally planned our wedding for February 2021 … because of the pandemic, we rescheduled and had to pick a new venue.”

As D.C. residents, the couple wanted a city venue that would capture their urban vibe. “We wanted a classic style, but modern; traditional without being boring; downtown, but warm,” Megan says. “Ultimately, Revery was a great choice for us.”

As an extra nod to Matt’s alma mater, Brutus Buckeye made a guest appearance at the couple’s rehearsal dinner. They also used a family heirloom cake topper for an added personal touch, and their string quartet played a mixture of the couple’s favorite covers and those of their parents for the ceremony.

One of the highlights of the day, Megan says, came after the vows.

“Definitely the speeches,” were the most memorable, she says. “The [wedding] party captured us spot-on.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Revery at North 4th Corridor

Officiant: United Marriage Services

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Florist: Prema Designs

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens and Aiden & Grace

Ceremony music: Columbus Musicians

Cocktail hour and reception music: Tommy Nutter presents Diamond Entertainment

Photographer: Kismet Visuals & Co.

Videographer: Jonah Epps Films

Invitations: On Paper

Other stationery: Lumaca Paper

Transportation: Columbus Coach

Accommodations: Graduate Columbus and Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Bride’s attire: Emmy Mae by Made With Love gown and a veil from B. Loved Bridal Boutique, Loeffler Randall shoes

Bride’s hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Artistry by Jessica Carbetta

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Pursuit

Rings: Barrow’s Jewelers (Toledo) and Tiffany & Co.

Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo gowns from Gilded Social and Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Charles Tyrwhitt