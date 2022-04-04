Real Columbus Wedding: Megan and Matt Gall
A D.C. couple returns to their home state but keeps their urban vibe.
Aug. 28, 2021 | Washington, D.C., residents Megan (Kersh) and Matt Gall returned to Ohio, where they both grew up, for their elevated, modern wedding. “We chose Columbus because Matt went to Ohio state, and our family still lives in Ohio,” Megan says. “We originally planned our wedding for February 2021 … because of the pandemic, we rescheduled and had to pick a new venue.”
As D.C. residents, the couple wanted a city venue that would capture their urban vibe. “We wanted a classic style, but modern; traditional without being boring; downtown, but warm,” Megan says. “Ultimately, Revery was a great choice for us.”
As an extra nod to Matt’s alma mater, Brutus Buckeye made a guest appearance at the couple’s rehearsal dinner. They also used a family heirloom cake topper for an added personal touch, and their string quartet played a mixture of the couple’s favorite covers and those of their parents for the ceremony.
One of the highlights of the day, Megan says, came after the vows.
“Definitely the speeches,” were the most memorable, she says. “The [wedding] party captured us spot-on.”
Vendors
Ceremony and reception: Revery at North 4th Corridor
Officiant: United Marriage Services
Caterer: Milo’s Catering
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake
Planner: Aisle & Co.
Florist: Prema Designs
Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens and Aiden & Grace
Ceremony music: Columbus Musicians
Cocktail hour and reception music: Tommy Nutter presents Diamond Entertainment
Photographer: Kismet Visuals & Co.
Videographer: Jonah Epps Films
Invitations: On Paper
Other stationery: Lumaca Paper
Transportation: Columbus Coach
Accommodations: Graduate Columbus and Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph
Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
Bride’s attire: Emmy Mae by Made With Love gown and a veil from B. Loved Bridal Boutique, Loeffler Randall shoes
Bride’s hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Artistry by Jessica Carbetta
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Pursuit
Rings: Barrow’s Jewelers (Toledo) and Tiffany & Co.
Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo gowns from Gilded Social and Bella Bridesmaids
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Charles Tyrwhitt