Real Columbus Wedding: Kaitlin and Kevin Davis

COVID couldn’t stop this couple from celebrating their love.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Kaitlin’s hair was styled by Jennifer King; Eigensee Artistry did her makeup.

Aug. 14, 2021 | After Kaitlin (Flaherty) and Kevin Davis matched on Bumble in December 2018, Kevin asked Kaitlin to meet for a drink, only to be met with what sounded like a cop-out: Kaitlin couldn’t meet up, because she was leaving for Africa that weekend. Two weeks later, she followed up to schedule that drink. The pair made plans for a second date while still on their first, and a relationship began. 

Kaitlin and Kevin signed a lease in February 2020 and quickly realized that, upon moving into their shared home in May, they’d be spending quite a lot of time together thanks to COVID and the indefinite work-from-home environment it put them both in. “While this caused a few challenges, it allowed us to realize our ability to compromise and coexist together, which we know will serve us well in our marriage,” Kaitlin says.

Despite Kevin’s original ring-shopping appointment being cancelled in March 2020 due to COVID, he was able to pick the perfect ring and pop the question in their living room that July. 

A little over a year later, the pair were married by Kaitlin’s younger brother, Conor Flaherty. The wedding included a custom crest displayed throughout, from invitations and other stationery to the bar façade and even on the koozies given out as guest favors. In fact, seeing how the crest and other design elements came together in the reception space for the first time was a major highlight for Kaitlin. 

“The wedding planning process was something my mom and I—Kevin too!—worked really hard on, so seeing it all come to life after 13 months of planning was pretty darn cool,” Kaitlin says. “I had a vision of what I wanted the space to look like, and seeing all the little things turn into one big thing still gives me goosebumps.” 

Having a live band at the reception was also especially memorable, she adds. “My biggest dream for the reception was, I wanted a big party—and [Endless Summer Band] gave us that,” she says. “I could talk forever about the wedding. It was the perfect day!”

Vendors 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Columbus Country Club 

Cake: Resch’s Bakery 

Planner: Aisle & Co. 

Florist: Dalay Ket Event Design 

Rentals: Napkins from Got Ya Covered Linens, tent from Lasting Impressions Event Rental, greenery wall from Aiden & Grace 

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: The Charcuterie Duo 

Reception music: Endless Summer Band 

Photographer: Pasternack + Co. 

Videographer: Nathan Peppers Films 

Live painting: Emma Miller Art  

Stationery: Lana Dreams 

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation 

Accommodations: Canopy by Hilton Columbus Downtown Short North 

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 

Bride’s attire: Lazaro gown, a veil and earrings from La Jeune Mariee, Sarah Flint shoes 

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Jennifer King of Salons at High and Hubbard, makeup by Eigensee Artistry 

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse