Real Columbus Wedding: Kaitlin and Kevin Davis

Aug. 14, 2021 | After Kaitlin (Flaherty) and Kevin Davis matched on Bumble in December 2018, Kevin asked Kaitlin to meet for a drink, only to be met with what sounded like a cop-out: Kaitlin couldn’t meet up, because she was leaving for Africa that weekend. Two weeks later, she followed up to schedule that drink. The pair made plans for a second date while still on their first, and a relationship began.

Kaitlin and Kevin signed a lease in February 2020 and quickly realized that, upon moving into their shared home in May, they’d be spending quite a lot of time together thanks to COVID and the indefinite work-from-home environment it put them both in. “While this caused a few challenges, it allowed us to realize our ability to compromise and coexist together, which we know will serve us well in our marriage,” Kaitlin says.

Despite Kevin’s original ring-shopping appointment being cancelled in March 2020 due to COVID, he was able to pick the perfect ring and pop the question in their living room that July.

A little over a year later, the pair were married by Kaitlin’s younger brother, Conor Flaherty. The wedding included a custom crest displayed throughout, from invitations and other stationery to the bar façade and even on the koozies given out as guest favors. In fact, seeing how the crest and other design elements came together in the reception space for the first time was a major highlight for Kaitlin.

“The wedding planning process was something my mom and I—Kevin too!—worked really hard on, so seeing it all come to life after 13 months of planning was pretty darn cool,” Kaitlin says. “I had a vision of what I wanted the space to look like, and seeing all the little things turn into one big thing still gives me goosebumps.”

Having a live band at the reception was also especially memorable, she adds. “My biggest dream for the reception was, I wanted a big party—and [Endless Summer Band] gave us that,” she says. “I could talk forever about the wedding. It was the perfect day!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Columbus Country Club

Cake: Resch’s Bakery

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Florist: Dalay Ket Event Design

Rentals: Napkins from Got Ya Covered Linens, tent from Lasting Impressions Event Rental, greenery wall from Aiden & Grace

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: The Charcuterie Duo

Reception music: Endless Summer Band

Photographer: Pasternack + Co.

Videographer: Nathan Peppers Films

Live painting: Emma Miller Art

Stationery: Lana Dreams

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Accommodations: Canopy by Hilton Columbus Downtown Short North

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Bride’s attire: Lazaro gown, a veil and earrings from La Jeune Mariee, Sarah Flint shoes

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Jennifer King of Salons at High and Hubbard, makeup by Eigensee Artistry

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse