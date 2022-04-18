Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Chris Fox

College sweethearts find that a Miami University legend holds true.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Hannah and Chris Fox married on June 26, 2021, at Pinnacle Golf Club.

June 26, 2021 | Legend has it that if a couple kisses at midnight under the Upham Hall Arch on Miami University’s campus, they’re destined to be together forever. So when Chris Fox wanted to ask Hannah Bakies to be his girlfriend after they’d known each other their entire freshman year, he had a plan in mind. The pair shared a smooch in the designated spot at the perfect time, and the legend seems to be holding true for them. Six years later, in fall 2019, Chris asked Hannah to marry him during a Northern Michigan trip … one that Hannah had planned! 

On her wedding day, second-grade teacher Hannah—now Hannah Fox—pinned a bee broach on her bouquet. Her students gave her the broach so they could “bee” with her in spirit. (Cue the collective “Aww!”s.) 

The most memorable moment of the day, Hannah says, happened during her and Chris’ first dance. “We stopped to look around the ballroom and see all of our family members, friends and loved ones, who were all in the same room, who all came to celebrate our big day,” Hannah says. “It was the most special memory that we will remember for the rest of our lives.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony: St. Andrew Catholic Church 

Reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club 

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake 

Florist: The Flowerman 

Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Axcess 

Photographer: Hailey Lauren Photography 

Stationery: Minted.com 

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation 

Rehearsal dinner: Schmidt’s Sausage Haus 

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from The Gown Shop in Perrysburg, shoes from David’s Bridal, Kendra Scott accessories 

Gown cleaning/preservation: The Gown Shop 

Bride’s hair and makeup: REFeyeANCE Makeup & Hair 

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Generation Tux 

Rings: CDI Diamonds & Jewelry and C Sterling Jewelers (Perrysburg) 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Generation Tux 