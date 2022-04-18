Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Chris Fox
College sweethearts find that a Miami University legend holds true.
June 26, 2021 | Legend has it that if a couple kisses at midnight under the Upham Hall Arch on Miami University’s campus, they’re destined to be together forever. So when Chris Fox wanted to ask Hannah Bakies to be his girlfriend after they’d known each other their entire freshman year, he had a plan in mind. The pair shared a smooch in the designated spot at the perfect time, and the legend seems to be holding true for them. Six years later, in fall 2019, Chris asked Hannah to marry him during a Northern Michigan trip … one that Hannah had planned!
On her wedding day, second-grade teacher Hannah—now Hannah Fox—pinned a bee broach on her bouquet. Her students gave her the broach so they could “bee” with her in spirit. (Cue the collective “Aww!”s.)
The most memorable moment of the day, Hannah says, happened during her and Chris’ first dance. “We stopped to look around the ballroom and see all of our family members, friends and loved ones, who were all in the same room, who all came to celebrate our big day,” Hannah says. “It was the most special memory that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”
Vendors
Ceremony: St. Andrew Catholic Church
Reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club
Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake
Florist: The Flowerman
Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Axcess
Photographer: Hailey Lauren Photography
Stationery: Minted.com
Transportation: Cardinal Transportation
Rehearsal dinner: Schmidt’s Sausage Haus
Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from The Gown Shop in Perrysburg, shoes from David’s Bridal, Kendra Scott accessories
Gown cleaning/preservation: The Gown Shop
Bride’s hair and makeup: REFeyeANCE Makeup & Hair
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Generation Tux
Rings: CDI Diamonds & Jewelry and C Sterling Jewelers (Perrysburg)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Generation Tux