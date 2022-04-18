Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Chris Fox

June 26, 2021 | Legend has it that if a couple kisses at midnight under the Upham Hall Arch on Miami University’s campus, they’re destined to be together forever. So when Chris Fox wanted to ask Hannah Bakies to be his girlfriend after they’d known each other their entire freshman year, he had a plan in mind. The pair shared a smooch in the designated spot at the perfect time, and the legend seems to be holding true for them. Six years later, in fall 2019, Chris asked Hannah to marry him during a Northern Michigan trip … one that Hannah had planned!

On her wedding day, second-grade teacher Hannah—now Hannah Fox—pinned a bee broach on her bouquet. Her students gave her the broach so they could “bee” with her in spirit. (Cue the collective “Aww!”s.)

The most memorable moment of the day, Hannah says, happened during her and Chris’ first dance. “We stopped to look around the ballroom and see all of our family members, friends and loved ones, who were all in the same room, who all came to celebrate our big day,” Hannah says. “It was the most special memory that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Vendors

Ceremony: St. Andrew Catholic Church

Reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Florist: The Flowerman

Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Axcess

Photographer: Hailey Lauren Photography

Stationery: Minted.com

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Rehearsal dinner: Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from The Gown Shop in Perrysburg, shoes from David’s Bridal, Kendra Scott accessories

Gown cleaning/preservation: The Gown Shop

Bride’s hair and makeup: REFeyeANCE Makeup & Hair

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Generation Tux

Rings: CDI Diamonds & Jewelry and C Sterling Jewelers (Perrysburg)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Generation Tux