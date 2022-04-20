Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Steven Steffas
A day filled with extravagant details and sentimental moments
Aug. 14, 2021 | They say good things come to those who wait, and Emily (Cobb) and Steven Steffas certainly prove the saying true. The pair met as freshman at Ohio State University, but Emily always said she wanted to wait until after graduation to pursue any serious relationship—so they grew close as friends, instead. “Steven stayed persistent, and the rest is history!” she says.
The bride recalls walking down the aisle toward Steven to “their song” as one of the most memorable moments of the day, though even she admits that the story behind the song—Brooklyn Duo’s instrumental cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love”—isn’t terribly romantic. The pair first encountered the song together on an early date to see “The Conjuring,” and it’s been “theirs” ever since. “[It] was very meaningful to walk down the aisle to,” Emily recalls. Sharing their vows in front of their guests was the most personal touch of the day, she adds. “We will always cherish those moments.”
Also sentimental was taking a few moments to capture portraits with their dog, Hoover, post-ceremony. “Shoutout to his daycare, Dogtopia of Columbus-Downtown, for making this happen!” Emily notes. Later, she and Steven skipped a traditional cake cutting in lieu of a Champagne pour. (A small cake from The Flour Pot Cakes and a dessert table by Sadie Baby Sweets satisfied guests with a sweet tooth.)
For a final flourish, the Steffases hired a live event painter to capture their first dance to Lee Brice’s “I Don’t Dance,” creating both an engagement point for guests and a keepsake to display in their home for years to come.
