Real Columbus Wedding: Rachel and Alex Ward
This twice-postponed wedding day was worth waiting for.
April 25, 2021 | Today marks the first anniversary for Champaign, Illinois, residents Rachel (Halaszynski) and Alex Ward. The pair’s love story takes them all over the Eastern U.S.; they first met in 2015 while working at Chestnut Lake Camp in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania, though Alex was then a high school history teacher in North Carolina. “We met on the first day of work, and the rest is history,” Rachel says. Alex proposed in January 2018 in Rachel’s hometown of Pittsburgh, and their wedding took place—after a few delays—here in Columbus.
“Our original wedding date was April 26, 2020, then Jan. 17, 2021, and finally April 25, 2021,” Rachel says. “When I walked into Brookshire on our wedding day and saw all of our décor, it finally hit me—it was our wedding day. … We were very fortunate we were able to safely celebrate with close family and friends this spring. It was truly the best day and worth waiting for.”
In a nod to Rachel’s Pittsburgh roots, a cookie table featured more than 80 dozen sweet treats made by family members, but that wasn’t the only thing guests got to take home with them.
“I was originally not going to have personalized koozies, but then I found [ones with] ‘about damn time’ [on them],” Rachel says. “After a three-year engagement and two postponements, it only felt appropriate.”
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Brookshire Event Venue
Cake: Enticing Icings
Bouquets florist: Bloomtastic Flowers & Events
Centerpieces and accent arrangements: Fiori Florals
Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens
Music: D&M DJ Entertainment
Photographer: Jennifer Schaaf Photography (formerly JOJO Photography and Film)
Videographer: Alex Brown
Invitations: Freelance graphic artist Chelsea Wiedenhofer
Place cards: JD Craft Design Studio
Seating chart: Darling Paperie Studio on Etsy
Welcome sign: Minty Paperie Shop on Etsy
Transportation: Columbus Coach
Accommodations: Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus/Polaris
Rehearsal dinner: Brio Italian Grille
Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero gown from Bridal Suite of Centereach (Centereach, NY), veil from Simply Wedding Design on Etsy, Keds x kate spade new york shoes, Olive + Piper earrings
Bride’s hair and makeup: Shear Hotness
Groom’s attire: Suit from The Black Tux
Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from The Black Tux