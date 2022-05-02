Real Columbus Wedding: Olivia and Jeff Lonchor

April 30, 2021 | Greek life at Ohio State University was the meeting grounds for Olivia (Licata) and Jeff Lonchor, who were introduced by Olivia’s sorority “big.” Olivia eventually became a “big” herself; and her own “little” eventually became a “big” for Jeff’s sister! All three women were members of Olivia’s bridal party.

To propose, Jeff took Olivia to the Franklin Park Conservatory’s holiday light display in December 2019. “I had always wanted to go,” Olivia says. “He took us to a garden and had ornaments hanging on trees, with him at the end of the walkway with a ring.”

The couple originally planned a New Year’s Eve wedding for 2020, but realized they’d have to postpone due to COVID. Fortunately, they were able to keep not only their color palette, but all of their vendors, too.

Because of her connections to the fashion industry, Olivia surprised her bridesmaids with faux-leather jackets, which her brother helped her customize. “It was awesome for photos, and I know my bridesmaids have worn them since!” she says. “This was one of my favorite surprises for my girls.”

Olivia’s brother, Alec Licata, pitched in elsewhere, too: A graphic designer, he created the signage for the day. He also sang and played guitar for the first dance to “Good Thing Go” by Quinn XCII. “It was important to me to have my brother play our first song, as I adore music and he is a musician! [It was a] very special moment. My husband and I love this artist, so it was very sentimental to include a family member in our song.”

When asked what was most memorable about the day, though, Olivia finds it hard to name just one thing.

“I honestly think the entire night was memorable,” she says. “Jeff and I, along with all of our guests, had had a really tough year or so due to the pandemic. It was amazing to spend the day and night with some of our most favorite people after everything that has been going on in the world!”

Olivia and Jeff are expecting their first child, a boy, in July.

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Athletic Club of Columbus

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake

Cookies: House of Suga

Planner: Red Letter Day Events

Florist and photo booth backdrop: Prema Designs

Ceremony music: Viva La Strings

Cocktail hour/reception music, photo booth and lighting: Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Stationery: Minted.com

Mirror sign: Lovely Arrows Designs

Accommodations: The Athletic Club of Columbus (newlyweds), Hotel LeVeque and Renaissance Columbus Downtown (guests)

Rehearsal dinner: The Keep

Sunday brunch: Latitude 41

Bride’s attire: Willowby by Watters gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, Jimmy Choo shoes

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Gabby Guthrie of Mission Salon, makeup by Blushed Beauty Co.

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from The Black Tux at Nordstrom, Alexander McQueen cufflinks

Rings: Engagement ring from Diamond Cellar, bands from Cartier

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxes from Nordstrom