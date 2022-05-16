Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and Anthony Raschilla

May 14, 2021 | Morgan (Sprosty) and Anthony Raschilla have slightly different recollections of their first meeting in November 2014 at L.A. Fitness, but they “both agree that ‘persistence’ is the key word that summarizes how we fell in love,” Morgan says.

The pair flirted from neighboring treadmills for months—even as Morgan thought to herself, “I didn’t come to the gym to flirt”—and quickly became close friends. Morgan “flaked out on quite a few date requests” before finally going on their first date in May 2015. Two months later, Anthony brought Morgan as his date to a friend’s wedding.

“On our drive back to Columbus, I knew that I had fallen in love with him and that he would be my husband one day,” Morgan says. “I’m thankful for his flirtatious and persistent personality,” she adds, as it led to their wedding one year and two days ago.

After postponing their original date from April 3, 2020, “our vendors and loved ones made our actual wedding date of May 14, 2021, better than we could have imagined,” Morgan says. “We are so lucky to have not only found one another as life partners and best friends, but also to have such incredible loved ones who support us and fuel the continuous growth and enrichment of our relationship.”

A number of personal touches—including an oh-so-trendy custom neon sign serving as a photo backdrop; a cocktail sign with the couples’ pup, Yogi, on it; Anthony’s brother officiating the ceremony; and Anthony’s mother baking dozens of cookies to serve as wedding favors—highlighted the day, but Morgan says one moment stood out above the rest.

“Although the entire night was absolutely perfect, our most special moment of the night was our private first look, where we shared our own handwritten, personalized vows,” she says. “This moment was so full of emotion and love that we both want to hold on to the emotionally charged feeling for the rest of our lives.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Desserts: Buckeye Donuts and The Suisse Shop Bakery; cookie table treats baked by Anthony’s mother

Florist: Jorgensen Floral

Rentals: Aiden & Grace

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Videographer: Flytown Studios

Photo booth: Derk’s Works Fauxtobooth

Stationery: VistaPrint.com

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus at Easton

Rehearsal dinner: The Goat in New Albany

Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Henri’s Bridal, shoes from Nordstrom, accessories from Etsy

Bride’s hair and makeup: A Blonde Moment and Makeup by January

Groom’s attire: Suit from Pursuit, accessories from The Tie Bar

Rings: Engagement ring from Thom Duma Jewelers (Warren, Ohio), wedding bands from Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Pursuit