Real Columbus Wedding: Dana and Ben Hartman

This Columbus couple honored their family at their wedding with personal details.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Dana and Ben Hartman married on May 21, 2021, at St. Christopher Catholic Church.

May 21, 2021 | Family played a major role in the wedding of Dana (Presnell) and Ben Hartman, from Day One of the engagement. Ben proposed in January 2020 with a ring, designed by Edward Warren Jewelers, that included the diamond from his late mother’s wedding set. The jeweler also used her ring’s band to create a matching wedding band for Dana’s set. 

For their invitation suite, Dana and Ben commissioned a custom illustration of their own little family—the two of them and their dog, Tucker, who was also present for the proposal—to include in their invitation suite. And Dana’s mom made chocolate chip and black and white M&M cookies to serve as guest favors at the reception. And dinner at the reception featured an Italian theme in a nod to Dana’s heritage. 

“Our family, friends and all of our vendors … made our special day possible and made us feel so loved,” Dana says. “It truly was the best day of our lives.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony: St. Christopher Catholic Church 

Reception: The Ivory Room 

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events 

Cake: Baked by Cherbourg Bakery and decorated by Short North Piece of Cake 

Cupcakes: Short North Piece of Cake 

Florist: Stem Floral Studio 

Cocktail hour and reception music: Brian Douglas Day 

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography 

Videographer: Feikert Creative (no longer booking weddings) 

Live painter: Emma Miller Art  

Stationery: Designed by Kira Reed Design, printed by On Paper Press 

Calligraphy: Nicole Erdeljac 

Transportation: Columbus Coach 

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Due Amici 

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from The Wedding Studio in Carmel, Indiana; Badgley Mischka shoes from Nordstrom; BHLDN hair piece; earrings from Untamed Petals 

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Cassadi Shirk at Lacquer Gallery, makeup by Allyson Balcerzak 

Groom’s attire: Express tuxedo, Cole Haan bow tie and Otaa socks 

Rings: Edward Warren Jewelers 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Lulus.com 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Jos. A. Bank 