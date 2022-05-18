Real Columbus Wedding: Dana and Ben Hartman

May 21, 2021 | Family played a major role in the wedding of Dana (Presnell) and Ben Hartman, from Day One of the engagement. Ben proposed in January 2020 with a ring, designed by Edward Warren Jewelers, that included the diamond from his late mother’s wedding set. The jeweler also used her ring’s band to create a matching wedding band for Dana’s set.

For their invitation suite, Dana and Ben commissioned a custom illustration of their own little family—the two of them and their dog, Tucker, who was also present for the proposal—to include in their invitation suite. And Dana’s mom made chocolate chip and black and white M&M cookies to serve as guest favors at the reception. And dinner at the reception featured an Italian theme in a nod to Dana’s heritage.

“Our family, friends and all of our vendors … made our special day possible and made us feel so loved,” Dana says. “It truly was the best day of our lives.”

Vendors

Ceremony: St. Christopher Catholic Church

Reception: The Ivory Room

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Cake: Baked by Cherbourg Bakery and decorated by Short North Piece of Cake

Cupcakes: Short North Piece of Cake

Florist: Stem Floral Studio

Cocktail hour and reception music: Brian Douglas Day

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Videographer: Feikert Creative (no longer booking weddings)

Live painter: Emma Miller Art

Stationery: Designed by Kira Reed Design, printed by On Paper Press

Calligraphy: Nicole Erdeljac

Transportation: Columbus Coach

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Due Amici

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from The Wedding Studio in Carmel, Indiana; Badgley Mischka shoes from Nordstrom; BHLDN hair piece; earrings from Untamed Petals

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Cassadi Shirk at Lacquer Gallery, makeup by Allyson Balcerzak

Groom’s attire: Express tuxedo, Cole Haan bow tie and Otaa socks

Rings: Edward Warren Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Lulus.com

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Jos. A. Bank