Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Drew Evans

May 29, 2021 | Pickerington residents Ashley (Beckham) and Drew Evans are among the couples who found a “sweet spot” for their wedding—post-vaccination availability and pre-delta case surge. But their engagement in February 2019 wasn’t quite so smooth.

"After dinner [at Lindey’s], Drew got down on one knee at the table and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him,” Ashley remembers. “When we left the restaurant, we noticed he got a parking ticket! He was so anxious that he just parked anywhere instead of using the valet.”

For their wedding 15 months later, a simple approach to details—from a small wedding party to elegant and tasteful décor—resulted in a beautiful aesthetic. The couple added personal touches with a photo backdrop that displayed their clever hashtag, #happilyevansafter, which guests used along with an Instax camera to sign a photo guest book.

Highlights of the day, Ashley says, included walking down the aisle with her stepfather, exchanging rings at the altar, and the first dance and parent dances.

