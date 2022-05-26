Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Drew Evans

Simple, beautiful details shine at this Pickerington couple’s event

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Ashley and Drew Evans married on May 29, 2021, at The Lakes Golf and Country Club.

May 29, 2021 | Pickerington residents Ashley (Beckham) and Drew Evans are among the couples who found a “sweet spot” for their wedding—post-vaccination availability and pre-delta case surge. But their engagement in February 2019 wasn’t quite so smooth. 

"After dinner [at Lindey’s], Drew got down on one knee at the table and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him,” Ashley remembers. “When we left the restaurant, we noticed he got a parking ticket! He was so anxious that he just parked anywhere instead of using the valet.” 

For their wedding 15 months later, a simple approach to details—from a small wedding party to elegant and tasteful décor—resulted in a beautiful aesthetic. The couple added personal touches with a photo backdrop that displayed their clever hashtag, #happilyevansafter, which guests used along with an Instax camera to sign a photo guest book. 

Highlights of the day, Ashley says, included walking down the aisle with her stepfather, exchanging rings at the altar, and the first dance and parent dances.

Vendors 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Lakes Golf and Country Club 

Dessert: Resch’s Bakery, Graeter’s Ice Cream 

Florist: Connell’s Maple Lee Flowers & Gifts 

Rentals: Serendipity Designs 

Music: ProSound Entertainment 

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography 

Stationery: Minted.com 

Rehearsal dinner: Napa Kitchen + Bar 

Bride’s attire: Tara Lauren gown from B. Loved Bridal, shoes from David’s Bridal 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Alea Beauty 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse, tie from Knotty Tie Co. 

Rings: James Allen 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Bill Levkoff gowns from Wendy’s Bridal 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 