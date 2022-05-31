Real Columbus Wedding: Alexis and Matthew Ferry
In weddings, the second time really was the charm for these college sweethearts
May 29, 2021 | Though they currently live in Florida, Alexis (Miller) and Matthew Ferry knew that Columbus was the only place they’d want to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones.
We almost let our families talk us out of having our wedding in Columbus,” Alexis says. “It was more convenient for them if we had it at home [in Youngstown], but we stuck to our hearts and had it in Columbus. It was the best decision we ever made. All of our vendors are exceptional, and I feel like I created relationships that I will have for a lifetime.”
However, their parents did get a Youngstown wedding of sorts. Alexis and Matt officially tied the knot on their original wedding date of May 23, 2020, with just a few family members present, in Youngstown, postponing their large-scale party until May 29 of the following year. The Ferrys were intentional about making sure their 2021 ceremony and reception was special: Alexis saved her wedding gown for the later date, and the pair saved first looks, special dances and personal vows for the Columbus event as well. The 2021 ceremony incorporated a bottle of wine used in their 2020 unity ceremony, as well as speeches from Alexis’ brother and Matt’s sister.
The twice-newlyweds, who met as freshman at Ohio State University and got engaged on campus after dating for more than seven years, ended the night in what Alexis calls “the best way”—a group rendition of “Carmen Ohio.”
“Celebrating with our family and friends in Columbus meant the world after postponing for a year,” Alexis says. “Even through postponing, [our vendors were] absolutely amazing. Our families agreed when everything was said and done, and we are overwhelmed with how perfect everything was.”
