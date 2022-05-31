Real Columbus Wedding: Alexis and Matthew Ferry

May 29, 2021 | Though they currently live in Florida, Alexis (Miller) and Matthew Ferry knew that Columbus was the only place they’d want to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones.

We almost let our families talk us out of having our wedding in Columbus,” Alexis says. “It was more convenient for them if we had it at home [in Youngstown], but we stuck to our hearts and had it in Columbus. It was the best decision we ever made. All of our vendors are exceptional, and I feel like I created relationships that I will have for a lifetime.”

However, their parents did get a Youngstown wedding of sorts. Alexis and Matt officially tied the knot on their original wedding date of May 23, 2020, with just a few family members present, in Youngstown, postponing their large-scale party until May 29 of the following year. The Ferrys were intentional about making sure their 2021 ceremony and reception was special: Alexis saved her wedding gown for the later date, and the pair saved first looks, special dances and personal vows for the Columbus event as well. The 2021 ceremony incorporated a bottle of wine used in their 2020 unity ceremony, as well as speeches from Alexis’ brother and Matt’s sister.

The twice-newlyweds, who met as freshman at Ohio State University and got engaged on campus after dating for more than seven years, ended the night in what Alexis calls “the best way”—a group rendition of “Carmen Ohio.”

“Celebrating with our family and friends in Columbus meant the world after postponing for a year,” Alexis says. “Even through postponing, [our vendors were] absolutely amazing. Our families agreed when everything was said and done, and we are overwhelmed with how perfect everything was.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: High Line Car House

Caterer and cake: Together & Company

Florist: Rose Bredl Flowers & Garden

Music: JBK Mobile DJ Entertainment

Photographer: Laura Marie Photography

Stationery: Shutterfly.com and Etsy

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Sunday brunch: Pins Mechanical Co. (Downtown Columbus)

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin; Badgley Mischka shoes, Swarovski accessories

Gown cleaning/preservation: BridalKare Gown Preservation

Bride’s makeup: Design by Anne

Groom’s attire: Suit from Davide Cotugno Executive Tailors; accessories from Cole Haan, Shinola and Etsy

Rings: Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedos