Real Columbus Wedding: Rani and Christopher Shiels

June 12, 2021 | Like many modern couples, Rani (Coleman) and Christopher Shiels first met online, back in 2016. They forged a strong friendship, keeping in touch even when Chris moved away, and “just always came to each other when we needed each other,” Rani says. Chris proposed during a hike in May 2020, and Rani, of course, said yes.

Just over a year later, the pair married in a wedding day that centered on family. Rani honored her late father and brother by placing white roses on chairs for them at the ceremony and carrying photo charms of them on her bouquet. She and Chris incorporated their kids into the day as well, including them both in their wedding party and during the special dances at the reception.

Rani cites “the moment when [Chris] saw me walking down [the aisle] and he teared up,” as the one of the most memorable parts of the day, along with the first look she had with her oldest brother and her son.

“Our wedding, just like everyone’s, was the best day of our lives,” she says. “You spend a year planning this day, and boom—it's over. But we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Royal American Links

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake

Florist: Connell’s Maple Lee Flowers & Gifts

Photographer: Wildhoney Photography (Now split as Anna Willison Photography and Urban Honey Photo Co.)

Stationery: You’re Invited

Newlyweds’ accommodations: The Blackwell

Rehearsal dinner: 101 Beer Kitchen

Bride’s attire: Essense of Australia gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from DSW, accessories from David’s Bridal

Bride’s hair and makeup: The Blowdry Café

Groom’s attire: Suit from Generation Tux

Rings: Zales

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Generation Tux