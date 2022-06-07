Real Columbus Wedding: Amelia Boehmer and Joseph VanHorn
A Tinder success story results in an elegant wedding for this Columbus couple.
June 12, 2021 | It started with a swipe: Amelia Boehmer and Joseph VanHorn matched on Tinder in 2017 and never looked back. “We bonded over carbs and our love of Ohio University, and never stopped going on dates since,” Amelia says. After dating for two years, Joe popped the question during a sunset safari at The Wilds. Two years and one month after that, they were wed in an ultra-personal ceremony at The Columbus Athenaeum.
Their ceremony and reception took place in the venue’s Small Theatre and Large Theatre, respectively. “[We] chose a theater because we both love going to whatever shows go through Broadway in Columbus,” Amelia says. They were married by an old friend of hers from high school and college, and they shared their first dance—to a Christina Aguilera cover from the late ’90s—on stage in the Large Theatre space.
“Our wedding was by no means super fancy or expensive, but everyone was so excited to finally celebrate something and be around people,” Amelia says.
Vendors
Ceremony, reception, caterer and cake: The Columbus Athenaeum
Flowers: Hobby Lobby
Music: Jet Jones
Photographer: Wise Photo Co.
Videographer: Tony Adkins
Stationery: Zazzle.com
Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel
Rehearsal dinner: The Walrus
Bride’s attire: Gown from Attelé Bridal Boutique, accessories from Etsy and Amazon
Bride’s hair: Emily Carlier of SF Salon
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Diamonds Direct (engagement ring, groom’s band) and Etsy (bride’s band)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from JJsHouse.com
Groomsmen’s and groomswoman’s attire: Own suits