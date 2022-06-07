Real Columbus Wedding: Amelia Boehmer and Joseph VanHorn

June 12, 2021 | It started with a swipe: Amelia Boehmer and Joseph VanHorn matched on Tinder in 2017 and never looked back. “We bonded over carbs and our love of Ohio University, and never stopped going on dates since,” Amelia says. After dating for two years, Joe popped the question during a sunset safari at The Wilds. Two years and one month after that, they were wed in an ultra-personal ceremony at The Columbus Athenaeum.

Their ceremony and reception took place in the venue’s Small Theatre and Large Theatre, respectively. “[We] chose a theater because we both love going to whatever shows go through Broadway in Columbus,” Amelia says. They were married by an old friend of hers from high school and college, and they shared their first dance—to a Christina Aguilera cover from the late ’90s—on stage in the Large Theatre space.

“Our wedding was by no means super fancy or expensive, but everyone was so excited to finally celebrate something and be around people,” Amelia says.

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Vendors

Ceremony, reception, caterer and cake: The Columbus Athenaeum

Flowers: Hobby Lobby

Music: Jet Jones

Photographer: Wise Photo Co.

Videographer: Tony Adkins

Stationery: Zazzle.com

Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel

Rehearsal dinner: The Walrus

Bride’s attire: Gown from Attelé Bridal Boutique, accessories from Etsy and Amazon

Bride’s hair: Emily Carlier of SF Salon

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Diamonds Direct (engagement ring, groom’s band) and Etsy (bride’s band)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from JJsHouse.com

Groomsmen’s and groomswoman’s attire: Own suits