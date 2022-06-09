Real Columbus Wedding: Megan and Drew Miletti

June 12, 2021 | Megan (Marinello) and Drew Miletti first met in 2015 as juniors at Ohio University, but their story starts two years prior—that's when Megan first spotted Drew at the gym. Too shy to introduce herself, Megan and her sister often ended up at the gym at the same time as Drew, whom they called, simply, “gym crush.”

Then, in 2015, Megan’s sister was surprised to find “gym crush” in one of her classes; they became friends, and she got to work finding a way to introduce Megan and Drew.

“Drew worked at our favorite bar on Court Street, and our favorite team was playing,” Megan remembers. Despite some initial hesitation, Megan donned her Johnny Manziel jersey and hit the town with some friends. “I walked into the bar, handed him my ID and noticed that we had the exact [same] shirt on,” she says. “I knew he was a keeper at that point.”

Four years later, Drew popped the question at that very same bar during a Memorial Day weekend trip to their alma mater. After saying yes, Megan saw her sister, a photographer, pop out from around a corner. Suddenly, the door to the bar opened to reveal “50 of my family and friends cheering for us,” Megan says. “It was truly one of the best days of my life and something I will never forget.”

Another thing Megan won’t soon forget: “The look on my husband’s face when I was coming down the aisle” at their wedding, she says.

