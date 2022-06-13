Real Columbus Wedding: Amanda and Kevin Lunsford

June 12, 2021 | Although Amanda (Strom) and Kevin Lunsford first met as students at Ohio University in 2009, they remained solidly in the “friend zone” for many years. It wasn’t until 2017, when they both were living in Central Ohio and spending ever more time together, that their relationship started to progress beyond just friends. On May 22, 2017, Kevin asked Amanda to be his girlfriend; exactly three years later, he proposed along the Scioto Mile. When he paused during their walk and pulled a ring from his pocket, “I was in complete shock,” Amanda says. She wasn’t so shocked as to be speechless, however. “I said ‘yes’ before he even had a chance to ask me!”

Their wedding day was steeped in personal and thoughtful touches. To help keep guests cool on what they knew would be a hot day, the Lunsfords brought in a sundae bar during the reception. They also served a signature cocktail, a Lucky’s Lemonade, which originated at their favorite Athens bar.

Kevin, a local musician who performs as Luns, had a surprise in store for his new wife: writing and performing an original song, which he called “Better Half.” Check out a video of his performance here. He performed another of his songs, “Right Now” on the dance floor at the reception … and yes, there’s a video of that as well. How many grooms can say that?

“This was absolutely the best day of our lives,” Amanda says.

Ceremony and reception: Crago Farms

Caterer: Caterers Three

Desserts: Cake from The Ribbon Box Cakery, sundae bar from Whit’s Frozen Custard

Florist: Spring Bouquet Flowers & Gifts

Music: Tony Long

Photographer: Samantha Adamson Photography

Videographer: Farmbrook Media

Stationery: MagnetStreet.com

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and Home2 Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Otie’s Tavern and Grill

Bride’s attire: Galina Signature gown from David’s Bridal, veil borrowed from sister-in-law, shoes from Nordstrom Rack, Lauren Conrad earrings

Bride’s hair: Nicole Hutchison, then of Salon Lofts

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse, Steve Madden shoes

Rings: BlueNile.com and Angara.com (bride) and Costco (groom)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Old Navy

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Amazon