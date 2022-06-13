Real Columbus Wedding: Amanda and Kevin Lunsford
A surprise performance knocked this bride off her feet.
June 12, 2021 | Although Amanda (Strom) and Kevin Lunsford first met as students at Ohio University in 2009, they remained solidly in the “friend zone” for many years. It wasn’t until 2017, when they both were living in Central Ohio and spending ever more time together, that their relationship started to progress beyond just friends. On May 22, 2017, Kevin asked Amanda to be his girlfriend; exactly three years later, he proposed along the Scioto Mile. When he paused during their walk and pulled a ring from his pocket, “I was in complete shock,” Amanda says. She wasn’t so shocked as to be speechless, however. “I said ‘yes’ before he even had a chance to ask me!”
Their wedding day was steeped in personal and thoughtful touches. To help keep guests cool on what they knew would be a hot day, the Lunsfords brought in a sundae bar during the reception. They also served a signature cocktail, a Lucky’s Lemonade, which originated at their favorite Athens bar.
Kevin, a local musician who performs as Luns, had a surprise in store for his new wife: writing and performing an original song, which he called “Better Half.” Check out a video of his performance here. He performed another of his songs, “Right Now” on the dance floor at the reception … and yes, there’s a video of that as well. How many grooms can say that?
“This was absolutely the best day of our lives,” Amanda says.
Vendors
Ceremony and reception: Crago Farms
Caterer: Caterers Three
Desserts: Cake from The Ribbon Box Cakery, sundae bar from Whit’s Frozen Custard
Florist: Spring Bouquet Flowers & Gifts
Music: Tony Long
Photographer: Samantha Adamson Photography
Videographer: Farmbrook Media
Stationery: MagnetStreet.com
Transportation: Cardinal Transportation
Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and Home2 Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Otie’s Tavern and Grill
Bride’s attire: Galina Signature gown from David’s Bridal, veil borrowed from sister-in-law, shoes from Nordstrom Rack, Lauren Conrad earrings
Bride’s hair: Nicole Hutchison, then of Salon Lofts
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse, Steve Madden shoes
Rings: BlueNile.com and Angara.com (bride) and Costco (groom)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Old Navy
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Amazon