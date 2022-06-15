Real Columbus Wedding: Jennifer and Cole Moreland

June 19, 2021 | A mutual best friend first introduced Jennifer (Mullins) and Cole Moreland in 2016, and they pair “instantly we knew that our souls had found ‘the one,’” Jennifer says. That kind of certainty continued in their relationship, even up to the point where they decided to get married.

Jennifer had stopped at Granville Inn to charge her electric car one day, opting to tour the property whiel she waited. She “fell in love with its intimate feel and English country style,” she says, so she called Cole to tell him she “had found the most magical place, and this was where [we] should tie the knot.” Cole quickly agreed, and after a brief COVID postponement, they found themselves doing just that.

Their ceremony included a hand-fasting, a Celtic tradition to honor Cole’s Irish ancestry. And to tie it in to Jennifer’s Italian lineage, the cord itself was handmade in Italy. Italian culture also appeared at the reception in the form of a sweets table featuring Italian cookies, cannoli and sfogliatelle from Auddino’s Italian Bakery.

We don’t hand out awards to couples for wedding-day details, but if we did, Cole would win the prize for most interesting wedding band: His Robert W. Bruce ring, sourced via Etsy, is made from fossilized dinosaur bone—Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, to be exact—and fragments of meteorite.

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Granville Inn

Officiant: Wows and Vows

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery

Italian sweets table: Auddino’s Italian Bakery

Florist: The Village Flower Basket

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Columbus String Quartet

Reception music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Robb McCormick Photography

Stationery: Minted.com

Rehearsal dinner and accommodations: Granville Inn

Bride’s attire: Custom gown and a veil from Anomalie, Badgley Mischka shoes

Gown cleaning/preservation: Elegance Preserved

Bride’s hair and makeup: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Med-Spa

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Engagement ring from Loop Jewelry, bride’s wedding band from Charles & Covard, groom’s band from Robert W. Bruce on Etsy

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse